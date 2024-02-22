New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet goes on sale from £52,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet goes on sale from £52,995

By Press Association
(Mercedes)
(Mercedes)

The new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet has gone on sale in the UK, with the new drop-top available in a number of specifications and with a series of engine options.

The CLE Cabriolet uses a fabric folding roof which can be raised or lowered in 20 seconds at speeds of up to 37mph. When lowered down, a powered divider helps to separate the collapsed soft top and the luggage in the boot.

Prices for the new soft-top start from £52,995, rising to £76,765 for a top-spec Premier Edition model.

Mercedes CLE
(Mercedes)

As with other Mercedes convertibles, the CLE gets a full Airscarf heating system – which incorporates warm air vents into the seat backs – as well as an Aircap electric wind deflector system to help reduce buffeting when the roof is lowered.

Much the same as the coupe CLE, the Cabriolet receives a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch central infotainment system which can be tilted from 15 to 40 degrees to help reduce glare when the roof is lowered.

Mercedes CLE
(Mercedes)

All versions of the CLE Cabriolet benefit from 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as a full climate control system, LED headlights and 64-colour ambient lighting. Eight exterior shades are also there to choose from, including ‘Patagonia Red’ and ‘Opalite White’, while the roof can be finished in black, red or grey.

A range of engines is also available, with four- and six-cylinder petrol engines – alongside a four-cylinder diesel – there to choose from. All versions get a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard, alongside 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to help boost efficiency.

The new CLE Cabriolet is available to order now either online or through a Mercedes dealership.