New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet goes on sale from £52,995

The new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet has gone on sale in the UK, with the new drop-top available in a number of specifications and with a series of engine options.

The CLE Cabriolet uses a fabric folding roof which can be raised or lowered in 20 seconds at speeds of up to 37mph. When lowered down, a powered divider helps to separate the collapsed soft top and the luggage in the boot.

Prices for the new soft-top start from £52,995, rising to £76,765 for a top-spec Premier Edition model.

(Mercedes)

As with other Mercedes convertibles, the CLE gets a full Airscarf heating system – which incorporates warm air vents into the seat backs – as well as an Aircap electric wind deflector system to help reduce buffeting when the roof is lowered.

Much the same as the coupe CLE, the Cabriolet receives a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch central infotainment system which can be tilted from 15 to 40 degrees to help reduce glare when the roof is lowered.

(Mercedes)

All versions of the CLE Cabriolet benefit from 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as a full climate control system, LED headlights and 64-colour ambient lighting. Eight exterior shades are also there to choose from, including ‘Patagonia Red’ and ‘Opalite White’, while the roof can be finished in black, red or grey.

A range of engines is also available, with four- and six-cylinder petrol engines – alongside a four-cylinder diesel – there to choose from. All versions get a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard, alongside 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to help boost efficiency.

The new CLE Cabriolet is available to order now either online or through a Mercedes dealership.