Home Lifestyle Motoring

Cupra applies range-wide price cuts to electric Born

By Press Association
A range of powertrains are offered with the Born (Cupra).
The Cupra Born has had its price reduced by £2,350 across the range to help boost its appeal to UK drivers.

The trim levels have been simplified and the entry-level Born now starts from £34,125 and rises to £41,385 for the top-of-the-line V3 77kWh e-Boost.

Factory orders and orders from stock mean that the price reduction and simpler model line-up make the Cupra Born a more attractive proposition against its twin sister, the Volkswagen ID-3 and other electric hatchbacks like the Nissan Leaf.

The Cupra Born offers a range of up to 342 miles. (Cupra)

In large battery form, the Cupra Born brings a range of up to 342 miles from a single charge, while the most potent versions can go from 0-60mpg in 6.4 seconds.

Customers who order before March 31st 2024 will receive a complimentary Ohme home charger installation and a pre-paid £750 MasterCard for every retail purchase.

Cupra Born
The Born is available with a variety of electric motors

Cupra wants to make EVs more accessible and by doing that, they are offering the revised Born range before April 2nd 2024 with 0 per cent APR for 36 months, or a £4,000 deposit contribution of 3.9 per cent APR for 48 months. Cupra’s eCare plan will allow customers to receive two years’ free servicing at any Cupra main dealer.

Pricing for the hottest model in the Born range, the VZ, is yet to be announced.

The Cupra Born has been the choice for those wanting a Volkswagen ID-3 with a sportier look, appeal and driving experience, and now with this revised range and price reduction, Cupra is hoping to up their sales figures and with the EV appeal with the Born.