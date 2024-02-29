Elon Musk confirms that new Roadster is just around the corner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk confirms that new Roadster is just around the corner

By Press Association
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

The production-ready version of Tesla’s much-anticipated Roadster is nearly here, according to the American firm’s founder and owner Elon Musk.

Musk posted last night via X, formerly known as Twitter, that the new Roadster’s production design was complete and that there would be a reveal at the end of this year.

The original Tesla Roadster went on sale in 2008 and never really caught on with British buyers. A chassis from the Lotus Elise promised a fun innovative electric sports car, but unreliability and heavy weight spoiled the product. However, the second generation, which was revealed in 2017, has high expectations.

After numerous delays, supply chain issues, and the complexity and extended development of a tri-motor powertrain, the new Roadster will finally be going out to customers at the beginning of 2025, according to the Tesla boss.

In previous reveals, the Roadster would be available with a rocket thruster package, built in conjunction with SpaceX.

Musk is now claiming that the revised Roadster will be capable of achieving a 0-60mph time of under a second, putting it among some of the fastest-accelerating cars ever made. Speaking on X, the Tesla boss said that the new Roadster will ‘exceed all gas sports cars in every way’.

Originally, it was expected that the new Roadster would cost around £190,000, for the ‘Founders edition’ model. But since further changes and development have been made, it’s likely to increase to almost £200,000.

However, the Roadster’s biggest rival, the Rimac Nevera cost £2 million and is almost a second slower from 0-60 mph, making the Roadster look like great value.

Further announcements will be made during the year regarding the Roadster’s upcoming reveal.