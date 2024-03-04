Six in ten drivers believe cars are becoming unaffordable – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Six in ten drivers believe cars are becoming unaffordable – survey

By Press Association
Sixty-two per cent of the drivers think that day-to-day running costs for cars are now unaffordable, a new survey has revealed.

Seventy per cent of the 2,007 drivers interviewed by Close Brothers Motor Finance say that there are too many additional costs such as low-emissions zone charges and hikes in insurance premiums.

However, the survey found that drivers are making their own cost-cutting measures in order to eke out every penny to help fund motoring.

In order to drive down costs, 51 per cent say that they now shop around for cheaper fuel, while 39 per cent are cutting down on the amount they drive altogether. More than a fifth have carshared with friends, family and colleagues to save money while an additional 15 per cent say that they plan on doing this in the future.

Lisa Watson, director of sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance said: “As drivers look to make cutbacks this could have a knock-on effect on their next car purchase and in turn, change the type of vehicle they want to purchase.”

Though running an electric vehicle from home can often help reduce fuel bills, a fifth of those motorists spoken to in the survey said that they’ve decided against buying an electric vehicle due to costs, with 12 per cent planning to purchase one in the next year.