These were the best-selling cars in February

The UK’s new car market has seen its best-ever February performance for two decades with registrations up by 14 per cent, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers or SMMT

This month’s top 10 consists of crossovers and hatchbacks, some of which we have seen before dominating the best-seller list.

Ford Puma – 2,535

The Ford badge is now located in the front grille of the Puma

Ford’s baby crossover, the Puma, came out on top for February, with 2,535 registrations this month. The Puma has been in the top 10 list for some time now, and this month sees it take the crown with its sales.

A combination of good finance deals, an engaging drive, plus affordable running costs make this little crossover a hit with UK buyers.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,203

The broad choice of versions is key to the Golf’s success. (Volkswagen)

Just behind the Puma is the ever-present Volkswagen Golf, finding 2,203 homes in February.

Also, with the recent introduction of the facelift MK 8.5 Golf, it seems that this popular family hatchback is only going to get more popular.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 1,986

The T-Roc’s diesel engine can return more than 60mpg. (Volkswagen)

Just behind the Golf is its bigger sibling the T-Roc, achieving sales figures of 1,986 during the month. The T-Roc has been around since 2017 and in that time it’s become a very popular compact crossover. January sales didn’t see it make the top 10 list, but February saw it claw back into the best-sellers list.

The T-Roc is in a very competitive market, but its impressive engines, refinement and build quality are a definite hit with UK buyers.

Kia Sportage – 1,948

(Kia)

Kia’s Sportage is a consistent sight on this list, bringing a great sense of value for money through its plentiful levels of standard equipment and an impressive seven-year warranty.

The Sportage also has a striking exterior design which is a far cry from its more rounded predecessor, helping this well-sized family car to stand out from the crowd.

Audi A3 – 1,835

(Audi)

It seems there’s little that can be done to stop the Audi A3’s popularity. A familiar member of the ‘top 10’ club each month, Audi’s ever-present model has continued to see success during February with just over 1,830 examples shifted.

With a premium finish both inside and out the A3 brings the kind of experience that you’d expect from an Audi, yet with a well-sized boot and a practical cabin it’s a very easy car to live with day to day as well.

Mini – 1,828

The new JCW retains the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as before

Even though there’s a new Mini due imminently, it hasn’t stopped the current generation car from staying popular with buyers. Thanks to its retro-infused looks and premium feeling cabin it’s a great all-rounder, while its number of efficient yet punchy engines ensure that the Mini is both good to drive and relatively cheap to run as well.

It’s only likely that the Mini’s popularity will increase over the coming months as the new generation car comes into the market.

BMW 1 Series – 1,815

BMW recently switched its 1 Series from rear-wheel-drive to front-wheel-drive. (BMW)

In a similar theme to the Audi A3, BMW’s 1 Series delivers all of the characteristics you’d expect from this brand but on a small and more manageable scale. The 1 Series may be BMW’s most compact model, but it delivers big on features.

A great variety of engines makes sure that there’s a powertrain to suit most drivers while loads of interior equipment make it a comfortable place to be as well.

Tesla Model Y – 1,777

(Tesla)

Tesla has had a huge impact on the electric vehicle scene and its Model Y – effectively a crossover version of the its Model 3 saloon – is one of its most popular vehicles. It’s not hard to see why, either, as with its futuristic looks and technology-heavy interior, it’s one of the most convincing EVs on the market.

Tesla ownership also brings access to the firm’s widespread and reliable Supercharger network which can deliver a high rate of charge at locations across the country.

Nissan Qashqai – 1,616

The Sunderland-built Qashqai continues to be an excellent seller. (Nissan)

Another car which is a consistent sight on this list each month is the Nissan Qashqai. Billed as the original crossover, it’s a car which has evolved over the years but still kept its family-friendly ethos at its core.

The latest Qashqai is available with efficient hybrid engines, too, which makes this crossover even cheaper to run than before.

Vauxhall Mokka – 1,513

The Mokka is available as an EV too. (Vauxhall)

Finally, we have the Vauxhall Mokka, which is a car that has undergone something of a rebirth in recent times. Much of this is down to the Mokka’s comprehensive re-style, with the introduction of Vauxhall’s eye-catching ‘Vizor’ grille giving this compact SUV a lot of visual impact.

Another strength of the Mokka is the availability of an electric version, which has all the same great looks as the standard version but 252 miles of electric-only range to go alongside it.