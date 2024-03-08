Women paying more on average for a car service than men – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women paying more on average for a car service than men – survey

By Press Association
A trainee mechanic at World Skills London 2011 exhibition.
A trainee mechanic at World Skills London 2011 exhibition.

Women are charged five per cent more than men for a vehicle service, according to a recent survey.

The finding, discovered through a YouGov survey of 4,000 men and women by Caura, has led the car management app to call it ‘the pink pricing prejudice’.

The survey found that 59 per cent of women agreed that garages are catered more towards men.

Nearly half of all females in the survey said they felt rushed to approve additional work carried out on their vehicle and 45 per cent said that they were confused while doing it.

The team at Caura conducted a blind survey and contacted 100 different garages for quotes on MOTs and services – using the names Emma and Edward.

Each garage was contacted by different team members using the same vehicle. However, the results found in the survey were alarming.

Janice Pang, head of vehicle maintenance at Caura said, “Cars don’t judge their drivers whether they’re male or female, so why should garages? A one per cent increase in price (when looking at make versus female) in either gender swing is wrong, but when our research shows a five per cent increase (on average) on like-for-like pricing, we were shocked by prejudice in pricing for women.”

Out of the 100 garages contacted, 70 responded to both calls, but with a gender disparity. Edward was quoted £229 on average whereas Emma was quoted £241– a five per cent increase. In other cases, Edward was quoted £48 for an MOT, whereas Emma was quoted £49– a two per cent increase.