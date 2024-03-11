Large discounts for EVs could help accelerate the UK’s transition going all-electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Large discounts for EVs could help accelerate the UK’s transition going all-electric

By Press Association

Incentives of £8,000 for volume-selling electric vehicles (EVs) could be the start of heavy discounts for electric vehicles across the UK.

That’s the view of one automotive industry executive who says that car manufacturers are being put under pressure from the UK Government to try and accelerate the switch to electric vehicles.

Tony Whitehorn led Hyundai in the UK from November 2011 to December 2018 and now works as an automotive consultant.

Speaking at an e-learning webinar organised by The Lead Agency, he explained that massive discounts and plenty of incentives will be offered by carmakers, who are desperate to shift their EV stocks and avoid being fined.

Kia EV6 charging
(Kia)

The Government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate means that manufacturers will receive hefty fines if they do not reach targets for EV sales.

Whitehorn, former UK CEO and president of the South Korean manufacturer Hyundai said: “Car manufacturers are not making as much money out of EVs as they are out of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

“They’ve got to sell a whole load more battery electric vehicles to avoid paying hefty fines.

“Therefore, there are going to be big discounts and a lot of incentives to tempt people to purchase them.

“Already I’m seeing a large number of 0% finance offers, with huge financial deposit allowances – up to £8,000 on one volume-selling vehicle, which surprised me.”

Meanwhile, Alban Treglohan, who runs the VW account for media agency PHD, warned that huge discounts could prove to be a ‘dangerous drug’ for carmakers.

She added: “Last year was a very challenging year for the EV market, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to generate new demand for electric vehicles. Discounting is actually becoming a dangerous drug for car manufacturers.”