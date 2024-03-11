Famous cars with connections to Winston Churchill and Lord Mountbatten heading for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Famous cars with connections to Winston Churchill and Lord Mountbatten heading for auction

By Press Association
(Classic Car Auctions)
(Classic Car Auctions)

Two significant cars that belonged to Lord Mountbatten and Winston Churchill will be going up for auction in Birmingham.

The first car – a 1975 Rover P6 3500S – belonged to Lord Mountbatten and has certainly led an interesting life.

1975 Rover P6 3500S was owned by Lord Mountbatten (Classic Car Auctions)

It was formerly owned by Hampshire police in Winchester before being resprayed black and used as the official staff car of the Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

It later changed hands and was used by the chairman of a county council before eventually being found abandoned in a pigsty in Eastleigh in the late 1990s

The car’s restoration consisted of new panels, a new engine, repainted in the police livery and given all its police equipment.

Prices are estimated to be around £15,000 to £20,000 when the auction goes live.

The second car belonged to Winston Churchill, during his stint as Lord of Admiralty. His 1939 Daimler DE27 Limousine was the first Limousine of its kind, but sadly a lot of the car’s history was lost during the Second World War, when the Daimler factory was struck during the Blitz in 1940.

1939 Daimler DE27 Limousine used by Winston Churchill (Classic Car Auctions)

However, a historical file that has survived confirms that in 1947 the Daimler was sold to the Iranian Embassy in London and was later purchased by the Irish Fine Gael party for their Deputy leader.

It then changed hands to Ireland, where it remained before selling at auction in 2016 for £12,500 – when it returned to England.

Its restoration consisted of £20,000 invested on mechanical works and external body parts to bring the Daimler back up to speed for when it goes to auction on March 24th with an estimated guide price of £15,000 to £20,000.

The auction, at the NEC, takes place on March 24.