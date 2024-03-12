New Mercedes AMG E53 saloon and estate revealed replacing the old E63s models

Mercedes has revealed its new performance saloon and estate, the AMG E5

The new plug-in hybrid models replace the old AMG E53 cars and will get a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine joined with an electric motor to produce 576 bhp and produce 750 Nm of torque – which replacing the last car’s twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V8 found in the E63S.

(Source: Mercedes)

The electric motor will give a range of 62 miles on battery power alone, with a standalone power output of 120 bhp as well as achieving 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds or 3.9 for the estate.

The new E53 range will come as standard with the latest all-wheel-drive system called ‘AMG Performance 4MATIC+’. It will give the optimal traction and provide stability when needed as well as an electromechanically controlled clutch to ensure maximum traction, safety and driving dynamics in all weathers.

All AMG E53s come as standard with an active rear-axle steering, which will enable the back wheels to steer in the opposite direction of the front wheels at speeds up to 62 mph or in the same direction at speeds of over that figure.

(Source: Mercedes)

The body shell has been reinforced and a strut brace has been fitted between the front suspension strut mounts that stiffens the front structure and enables increased lateral dynamics.

The AMG Dynamic Plus package also benefits the E53 from an AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, larger composite high-performance brake discs, red brake callipers, dynamic engine mounts and a race start function which enables the driver to get the best acceleration from the electric motor and engine for the best possible launch.

(Source: Mercedes)

Prices are yet to be revealed for the new Mercedes AMG E53, but expect a price surge from the old car’s price tag of around £65,000 when it goes on sale later this year.