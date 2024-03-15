Drivers handed 35,000 parking tickets a day amid five-year wait for new rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers handed 35,000 parking tickets a day amid five-year wait for new rules

By Press Association
Each ticket can cost drivers up to £100 (Alamy/PA)
Drivers are being handed an average of more than 35,000 parking tickets by private companies every day as the wait for the Government to impose new rules on the sector reaches five years, according to new analysis.

Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation said many drivers could feel “badly let down” by the delay in ministers introducing a code of conduct aimed at eradicating some of the sector’s worst practices despite legislation being passed.

Its analysis of Government data found 9.7 million tickets were issued to drivers by private parking companies in Britain between April and December last year, which is equivalent to nearly 35,300 every day.

Each ticket can cost drivers up to £100.

Private parking businesses have been accused of using misleading and confusing signs, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees.

The Parking (Code of Practice) Bill received Royal Assent five years ago on March 15 2019, but the code has not be implemented.

At least 32.2 million tickets have been issued by private companies in Britain since the legislation was passed.

The code was originally laid before Parliament in February 2022 and due to come into force across Britain by the end of 2023.

It included halving the cap on tickets for most parking offences to £50, creating a fairer appeals system, higher standards for signage and banning the use of aggressive language on tickets.

But the code was withdrawn by the Government in June 2022 following a legal challenge by parking companies, and has not been reintroduced.

A new call for evidence run by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) closed on October 8 last year.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Since March 2019 many things have happened. The five years have seen us through four prime ministers, a pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis.

“But what we’ve not seen is the implementation of the protections MPs were queuing up to support when the Parking (Code of Practice) Act made its way onto the statute book all those years ago.

“Ministers would do well to consider how their performance looks to the many millions of drivers who’ve been issued with a ticket since the law was enacted.

“What’s needed is a swift dose of hurry-up treatment in this election year if those voters are not to be left feeling badly let down.”

The analysis of parking tickets is based on the number of records obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) by companies chasing vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks, such as at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas.

They do not include council-run car parks.

Some 185 parking management businesses requested vehicle owner records between April and December last year.

ParkingEye was the most active, buying nearly 569,000 records.

The DVLA charges private companies £2.50 per record.

The agency says its fees are set to recover the cost of providing the information and it does not make any money from the process.

A DLUHC spokesperson said: “We remain committed to introducing the private parking code of practice to help improve the regulation of the private parking system.

“We have recently concluded a call for evidence and will consult on elements of the code in due course.

“The Government continues to work with the industry and consumer groups to reissue the code as quickly as possible.”