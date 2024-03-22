A quarter of UK drivers are in favour for a new pay-per-mile taxation system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A quarter of UK drivers are in favour for a new pay-per-mile taxation system

By Press Association
A new pay-per-mile taxation system is in the pipeline as the rise in EV demand continues.
Half of drivers believe that if the UK were to switch to a pay-per-mile vehicle tax system, those in rural and remote areas should be exempt, according to a recent survey.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that a quarter would want to switch to a pay-per-mile system.

However, 44 per cent believe that where you live should not mean an exemption from pay-per-mile tax. The same percentage think that disabled drivers should be exempt or receive a discount – 30 per cent say retirees should be eligible for exceptions.

Tom Banks, car insurance expert at Go.Compare, which compiled the survey, said: “While a pay-per-mile method could discourage unnecessary vehicle use, considering those who need to drive will be very important to make sure they’re not being penalised for something out of their control.

‘This could be done through exemptions or discounts for some – which our research shows most drivers are in favour of – as well as non-taxable mileage allowances.”

Around 34 per cent of motorists believed that those who drive low-emission vehicles should be exempt or receive a discount for pay-per-mile taxation.

Around 26 per cent of drivers were in favour of switching the taxation system, whereas 53 per cent stated they did not want to change.

The UK’s transition towards electric vehicles and the zero tax inputs that owners benefit from are the primary reasons why the pay-per-mile taxation system has been proposed.