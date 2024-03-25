Nissan will launch 30 new models by 2026 with its Arc business plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nissan will launch 30 new models by 2026 with its Arc business plan

By Press Association
Nissan plans to launch 30 electrified models between 2024 and 2030.
Nissan looks set to introduce 30 new models by 2026 as part of a new business plan.

The Arc Business Plan has been launched to help boost profits while improving competitiveness and it’ll see 30 new models released within the next three years. Of these, 16 will be electrified while 14 will use traditional internal combustion engines.

Nissan plans to boost its sales and update its model line-up across its entire worldwide line-up, though it isn’t clear where certain models will be heading.

The plan will be supported by new development and manufacturing approaches to make EVs more affordable and increase profit.

More plants in Japan and around the world will adopt the Nissan Intelligent Factory concept, which is Nissan’s manufacturing process to achieve carbon neutrality in its vehicle production. The Oppama Nissan manufacturing plant in Japan, Sunderland in the UK and the Canton and Smyrna plant in the U.S. will all adopt this new production method through 2030.

New technologies like the next-generation version of ProPilot driver-assist will be used for its new models.

Pro-Pilot is an autonomous driving technology that is designed to work on motorways and single-lane traffic. It means steering, accelerating and braking can all be operated automatically – it’s essentially Nissan’s version of radar-guided cruise control.

The Nissan Arc Business Plan will introduce 16 electrified and 14 internal-combustion engined models.

Source: Nissan news UK

Improved battery technology with cutting-edge batteries to provide longer ranges, less battery degradation and affordability to meet different customer needs are also being developed.

NCM li-ion batteries will improve fast charging times by 50 per cent and increase energy density by 50 per cent compared to the current Ariya electric SUV. LFP batteries will be developed and produced in Japan and will cost 30 per cent less to produce.

All Nissan EVs will be made with NCM li-ion, LFP and solid-state batteries from 2028.