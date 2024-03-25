Nissan will launch 30 new models by 2026 with its Arc business plan

Nissan looks set to introduce 30 new models by 2026 as part of a new business plan.

The Arc Business Plan has been launched to help boost profits while improving competitiveness and it’ll see 30 new models released within the next three years. Of these, 16 will be electrified while 14 will use traditional internal combustion engines.

Nissan plans to boost its sales and update its model line-up across its entire worldwide line-up, though it isn’t clear where certain models will be heading.

The plan will be supported by new development and manufacturing approaches to make EVs more affordable and increase profit.

More plants in Japan and around the world will adopt the Nissan Intelligent Factory concept, which is Nissan’s manufacturing process to achieve carbon neutrality in its vehicle production. The Oppama Nissan manufacturing plant in Japan, Sunderland in the UK and the Canton and Smyrna plant in the U.S. will all adopt this new production method through 2030.

New technologies like the next-generation version of ProPilot driver-assist will be used for its new models.

Pro-Pilot is an autonomous driving technology that is designed to work on motorways and single-lane traffic. It means steering, accelerating and braking can all be operated automatically – it’s essentially Nissan’s version of radar-guided cruise control.

The Nissan Arc Business Plan will introduce 16 electrified and 14 internal-combustion engined models.

Source: Nissan news UK

Improved battery technology with cutting-edge batteries to provide longer ranges, less battery degradation and affordability to meet different customer needs are also being developed.

NCM li-ion batteries will improve fast charging times by 50 per cent and increase energy density by 50 per cent compared to the current Ariya electric SUV. LFP batteries will be developed and produced in Japan and will cost 30 per cent less to produce.

All Nissan EVs will be made with NCM li-ion, LFP and solid-state batteries from 2028.