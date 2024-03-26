Dacia Sandero and Stepway receive updates for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dacia Sandero and Stepway receive updates for 2024

By Press Association
The Sandero Stepway is a more rugged take on the standard Sandero
Dacia has added more choice and more power to its value-orientated Sandero and Sandero Stepway lines.

Buyers will now be able to get the Sandero Stepway Extreme model with a turbocharged TCe petrol engine – which produces 108bhp and can return 45.6mpg, while the standard Sandero can now be ordered with a new trim level called Journey.

Dacia Sandero
The Sandero is now available with a new range-topping trim

The Journey trim level is already used on the popular Duster SUV and will be the new flagship model in the Sandero range.

As standard, the Sandero Journey comes with automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, an electronic parking brake, blind spot warning and the MediaNav infotainment system with an eight-inch screen which houses both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring systems, alongside DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

Additionally, it comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a shark-fin antenna while inside you’ll find a high central armrest with console storage, removable phone support, flexible boot floor and door sill protectors.

Furthermore, the Sandero Journey can now be ordered with an automatic gearbox with the TCe 90 engine.

Prices for the Sandero Journey start from £15,795 – while the Sandero Stepway Extreme with the new TCe turbocharged engine is priced at £18,645.

Both models will be available to order from April 3 2024 via Dacia’s retail network or online.