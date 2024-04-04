Prices and specifications revealed for the new Hyundai Tucson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prices and specifications revealed for the new Hyundai Tucson

By Press Association
The new Tucson range starts from £32,000 for the entry-level Advance model. (Credit: Hyundai press UK)
Hyundai has revealed prices and specifications for its new Tucson with the updated crossover starting at £32,000.

Engines are now all electrified with mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains as well as two and four-wheel-drive options available.

The new Tucson will be available with five different trim levels, Advance, Premium, Ultimate, N-Line and N-Line S.

The range kicks off with the entry-level Advance – which starts at £32,000. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, privacy glass, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, front and rear USB-C charging ports and customisable interior lighting. The Advance is only available in two-wheel-drive format and can be chosen with mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines.

The Premium models start at £34,500 and add 18-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable heated front seats and rear seats, heated steering wheel, cloth and leather seat trim. It’s equipped with the same offerings as the Advance trim in terms of engines with the Premium also available as a four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid.

The new Tucson is available with either a mild-hybrid, hybrid or plug-in hybrid. (Credit: Hyundai press UK)

The N-Line gets the same starting price as the Premium at £34,500 and adds equipment such as bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured wheel arches and sportier N-Line front and rear bumpers. You’ll find the same engine setup as Premium models here too. N-Line S starts from £37,000 and adds electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, among other features.

The top-of-the-line Ultimate spec is priced the same as the N-Line S from £37,000 but takes a more luxurious approach with 19-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlamps, memory function on the driver’s seat, ventilated seats and the option of either black, grey or Cypress green leather.

The new Tucson is available to order now with deliveries expected towards the end of this year.