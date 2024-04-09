Volkswagen reveals updated Golf line-up for 2024

Volkswagen has revealed the updated version of its eighth-generation Golf.

The rival to the Vauxhall Astra is now celebrating its 50th birthday and in that time Volkswagen has sold more than 37 million units.

The new Golf for 2024 gets exterior and interior enhancements as well as new plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Available as a hatchback or estate, the revised Golf range will consist of four trim levels.

The Golf hatchback will be initially available from April 11 in Life, Match and Style trim, while the estates will come in Life or Style specification.

After April 25, the sporty R-Line model will be made available for both body types and will feature 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a sports steering wheel plus a rear-view camera.

In terms of engines, there will be a 1.5-litre TSi petrol with two power outputs of 113bhp and 148bhp mated to a manual transmission. There will also be a new mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSi with the choice of 113bhp or 148bhp but with an eight-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

On the exterior, there are updated LED headlamps, a horizontal LED strip in the radiator grille and an illuminated Volkswagen logo along with redesigned rear tail-lights.

On the inside, the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel have been replaced with physical ones to be more user friendly. (Credit: VW press UK)

Inside is a 12.9-inch infotainment display, a multi-functional steering wheel with physical buttons replacing the touch-sensitive ones, plus ChatGPT voice assistance.

The voice assistance can be used to control functions such as the air-conditioning, telephone and navigation.

A new plug-in hybrid variant is also on its way that will be capable of an electric driving range of 62 miles. Further details are yet to be confirmed.

Prices start from £27,035 for the entry-level Golf Life and rise to £31,650 for the R-Line estate – the eHybrid will arrive later this year, to be accompanied by the GTE and GTi models, with information about them yet to be revealed.