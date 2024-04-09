Volkswagen reveals updated Golf line-up for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen reveals updated Golf line-up for 2024

By Press Association
The Golf is now 50 years old and for 2024 the current eighth-generation has received a facelift. (Credit: VW press UK)
Volkswagen has revealed the updated version of its eighth-generation Golf.

The rival to the Vauxhall Astra is now celebrating its 50th birthday and in that time Volkswagen has sold more than 37 million units.

The new Golf for 2024 gets exterior and interior enhancements as well as new plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Available as a hatchback or estate, the revised Golf range will consist of four trim levels.

The Golf hatchback will be initially available from April 11 in Life, Match and Style trim, while the estates will come in Life or Style specification.

After April 25, the sporty R-Line model will be made available for both body types and will feature 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a sports steering wheel plus a rear-view camera.

In terms of engines, there will be a 1.5-litre TSi petrol with two power outputs of 113bhp and 148bhp mated to a manual transmission. There will also be a new mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSi with the choice of 113bhp or 148bhp but with an eight-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

On the exterior, there are updated LED headlamps, a horizontal LED strip in the radiator grille and an illuminated Volkswagen logo along with redesigned rear tail-lights.

On the inside, the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel have been replaced with physical ones to be more user friendly. (Credit: VW press UK)

Inside is a 12.9-inch infotainment display, a multi-functional steering wheel with physical buttons replacing the touch-sensitive ones, plus ChatGPT voice assistance.

The voice assistance can be used to control functions such as the air-conditioning, telephone and navigation.

A new plug-in hybrid variant is also on its way that will be capable of an electric driving range of 62 miles. Further details are yet to be confirmed.

Prices start from £27,035 for the entry-level Golf Life and rise to £31,650 for the R-Line estate – the eHybrid will arrive later this year, to be accompanied by the GTE and GTi models, with information about them yet to be revealed.