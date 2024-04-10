Frontera name makes comeback for Vauxhall’s latest SUV offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frontera name makes comeback for Vauxhall’s latest SUV offering

By Press Association
The Frontera name returns, but this time as a crossover rather than a four-wheel-drive off roader. (Credit: Stellantis media)
Vauxhall is bringing back the Frontera name with its latest SUV.

The new Frontera will be sold with electrified powertrains – a 48V mild-hybrid or an electric model – and will replace the Grandland X.

The old Frontera was based on an Isuzu MU and ceased production in 2004 because of declining sales and thirsty engines.

Unlike its predecessor, which was a four-wheel-drive off-roader to take on the Land Rover Freelander, the new model will be an SUV to challenge the Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage.

A bold exterior helps make the Frontera stand out with pronounced wheel arches and wings – as well as having a unique C-pillar design and distinctive LED headlamps with automatic high beam.

There is a digital instrument cluster with two 10-inch displays and a multimedia system alongside a new steering wheel.

A new feature includes the smartphone station, where owners can connect their phone to an app that lets the device become the car’s instrument control panel and allows it to interact with the steering wheel buttons.

In addition, there’s a cooled wireless phone charger plus two USB ports in the front as well as two in the rear.

In terms of space, the Frontera has a loading capacity of 460 litres with the seats up, increasing to 1,600 litres with them folded down.

The seats include a 60:40 split function and there’s a handy second boot floor for storing items out of sight.

Prices are yet to be announced for the new Frontera, with further details being revealed closer to the full unveiling of the SUV later this year.