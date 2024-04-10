Frontera name makes comeback for Vauxhall’s latest SUV offering

Vauxhall is bringing back the Frontera name with its latest SUV.

The new Frontera will be sold with electrified powertrains – a 48V mild-hybrid or an electric model – and will replace the Grandland X.

The old Frontera was based on an Isuzu MU and ceased production in 2004 because of declining sales and thirsty engines.

Unlike its predecessor, which was a four-wheel-drive off-roader to take on the Land Rover Freelander, the new model will be an SUV to challenge the Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage.

A bold exterior helps make the Frontera stand out with pronounced wheel arches and wings – as well as having a unique C-pillar design and distinctive LED headlamps with automatic high beam.

There is a digital instrument cluster with two 10-inch displays and a multimedia system alongside a new steering wheel.

A new feature includes the smartphone station, where owners can connect their phone to an app that lets the device become the car’s instrument control panel and allows it to interact with the steering wheel buttons.

In addition, there’s a cooled wireless phone charger plus two USB ports in the front as well as two in the rear.

Introducing the new Vauxhall Frontera, our latest all-electric SUV. With a new rugged design, plenty of space and a host of clever features. ⚡ #VauxhallFrontera Stay informed:https://t.co/dKlXi8UjKs pic.twitter.com/bymNjKqk45 — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) April 9, 2024

In terms of space, the Frontera has a loading capacity of 460 litres with the seats up, increasing to 1,600 litres with them folded down.

The seats include a 60:40 split function and there’s a handy second boot floor for storing items out of sight.

Prices are yet to be announced for the new Frontera, with further details being revealed closer to the full unveiling of the SUV later this year.