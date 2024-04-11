Kia reveals facelift for Sorento range

Kia has facelifted its Sorento SUV line-up and given it a lower starting price.

The Sorento has been around since 2003 and in that time has become a popular choice among UK buyers.

It’s now in its fourth generation, and for 2024 Kia has decided to improve the SUV even further.

On the exterior, the new Sorento takes inspiration from the firm’s EV9 electric SUV with vertical headlights and redesigned LED daytime running lights. There’s a new bonnet design and fresh alloy wheels, too, while a gloss-black radiator grille, black side sills and wheel-arch mouldings are new additions as well.

Step inside and there are dual curved 12.3-inch displays, ambient lighting plus a customisable head-up display.

The standard 2 model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a six-speaker audio system, tinted glass, a four-inch driver display screen and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The Sorento 3 is priced from £46,195 and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch driver display screen, powered tailgate and a Bose audio system.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 4 trim starts from £50,695 and boasts a tilt-and-slide panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, alloy pedals, an electric steering column plus electric front seats with electric lumbar support.

The interior features a customisable head-up display and dual curved screens – as well as ambient lighting. (Credit: Kia press office UK)

All models come with a choice of engines, including a 2.2-litre diesel producing 190bhp, a 1.6-litre hybrid with 212bhp and a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid with 249bhp.

All versions of the new Kia Sorento come with an automatic gearbox as standard.

Prices start at £41,995 for the 2 model – which is £3,030 cheaper than the previous entry-level Vision trim – and rise to £55,995 for the 4 plug-in hybrid – with order books open now.