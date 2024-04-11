Kia reveals facelift for Sorento range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kia reveals facelift for Sorento range

By Press Association
The revised Kia Sorento range now starts from £41,995 which is £3,030 cheaper than the previous model. (Credit: Kia press office UK)
Kia has facelifted its Sorento SUV line-up and given it a lower starting price.

The Sorento has been around since 2003 and in that time has become a popular choice among UK buyers.

It’s now in its fourth generation, and for 2024 Kia has decided to improve the SUV even further.

On the exterior, the new Sorento takes inspiration from the firm’s EV9 electric SUV with vertical headlights and redesigned LED daytime running lights. There’s a new bonnet design and fresh alloy wheels, too, while a gloss-black radiator grille, black side sills and wheel-arch mouldings are new additions as well.

Step inside and there are dual curved 12.3-inch displays, ambient lighting plus a customisable head-up display.

The standard 2 model includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a six-speaker audio system, tinted glass, a four-inch driver display screen and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The Sorento 3 is priced from £46,195 and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch driver display screen, powered tailgate and a Bose audio system.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 4 trim starts from £50,695 and boasts a tilt-and-slide panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, alloy pedals, an electric steering column plus electric front seats with electric lumbar support.

The interior features a customisable head-up display and dual curved screens – as well as ambient lighting. (Credit: Kia press office UK)

All models come with a choice of engines, including a 2.2-litre diesel producing 190bhp, a 1.6-litre hybrid with 212bhp and a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid with 249bhp.

All versions of the new Kia Sorento come with an automatic gearbox as standard.

Prices start at £41,995 for the 2 model – which is £3,030 cheaper than the previous entry-level Vision trim – and rise to £55,995 for the 4 plug-in hybrid – with order books open now.