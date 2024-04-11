Hyundai i20 N-Line S prices and specs revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai i20 N-Line S prices and specs revealed

By Press Association
The i20 N-Line S will be available to order from April 11 with deliveries expected later this year. (Credit: Hyundai news UK)
The i20 N-Line S will be available to order from April 11 with deliveries expected later this year. (Credit: Hyundai news UK)

Hyundai has revealed prices and specifications for its i20 N-Line S model.

The top-of-the-range sporty N-Line S will be priced at £24,180 and features exterior and interior elements taken from the flagship Hyundai N brand.

The N brand is the South Korean firm’s performance division, producing hot hatches such as the i20N and i30N, while more recently it took a swing at hot EVs with the Ioniq 5N.

The N-Line trim is more mainstream, with sporty exterior and interior aesthetics as well as affordable running costs and prices.

Under the bonnet, the i20 N-Line S is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 98bhp and 72Nm of torque. There is a choice of a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The N-Line S features heated front seats and steering wheel as well as ambient lighting. (Credit: Hyundai press UK)

The current N-Line in the i20 range comes with a rear spoiler, N-Line leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, as well as sportier front and rear bumpers and side skirts. But the N-Line S adds to this with bespoke 17-inch alloy wheels, multi-coloured ambient lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors plus a Bose audio system.

There is also a choice of ten exterior colours as well as the option to have a two-tone paint scheme with Phantom black contrasting roof and door mirrors.

Safety equipment in the N-Line S includes lane keep and follow assist, autonomous city braking, a speed limiter plus driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags.

The new i20 N-Line S is available to order from April 11, with deliveries expected later in the year.