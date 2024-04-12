The Huracan STJ will be Lambo’s last V10-powered production car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Huracan STJ will be Lambo’s last V10-powered production car

By Press Association
The Huracan STJ will be the last V10 production car that the Italian firm will make. (Credit: Lamborghini media)
The Huracan STJ will be the last V10 production car that the Italian firm will make. (Credit: Lamborghini media)

Lamborghini has revealed a limited-run-out model of its smallest supercar, the Huracan STJ – which will be the last V10 production car the company produces.

By the end of this year, the Huracan will be replaced by a new hybrid supercar with further details to be confirmed.

The STJ is based on the STO version of the Huracan which was revealed in 2021 but has a number of styling differences and bespoke liveries.

STJ stands for Super Trofeo Jota. Super Trofeo is the Lamborghini one-make racing championship, which was established in 2009 and Jota is related to the FIA regulations that set racing car specifications.

The Huracan STJ’s naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine produces 640bhp and 565Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with power sent to the rear wheels alone. Performance figures are yet to be revealed.

It has four-way adjustable shock absorbers to give a better ride, improving the handling and giving the best experience when the STJ is being used on a track.

Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres have been specially designed for the car and are made with high-grip compounds to deliver excellent traction when driving around a circuit.

Externally, there will be a choice of two different livery options. The first is a combination of grey bodywork and a black roof with red and white details – while inside there are black Alcantara seats alongside red stitching.

The second configuration consists of blue bodywork and a black roof with red and white details – in addition, both models come with a carbon fibre-plated ‘one of 10’ badge, too.

Prices have not been revealed for the Huracan STJ, but expect it to carry a premium over the old STO model which was priced at £260,000.