The Huracan STJ will be Lambo’s last V10-powered production car

Lamborghini has revealed a limited-run-out model of its smallest supercar, the Huracan STJ – which will be the last V10 production car the company produces.

By the end of this year, the Huracan will be replaced by a new hybrid supercar with further details to be confirmed.

The STJ is based on the STO version of the Huracan which was revealed in 2021 but has a number of styling differences and bespoke liveries.

STJ stands for Super Trofeo Jota. Super Trofeo is the Lamborghini one-make racing championship, which was established in 2009 and Jota is related to the FIA regulations that set racing car specifications.

The Huracan STJ’s naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine produces 640bhp and 565Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with power sent to the rear wheels alone. Performance figures are yet to be revealed.

It has four-way adjustable shock absorbers to give a better ride, improving the handling and giving the best experience when the STJ is being used on a track.

Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres have been specially designed for the car and are made with high-grip compounds to deliver excellent traction when driving around a circuit.

Externally, there will be a choice of two different livery options. The first is a combination of grey bodywork and a black roof with red and white details – while inside there are black Alcantara seats alongside red stitching.

The second configuration consists of blue bodywork and a black roof with red and white details – in addition, both models come with a carbon fibre-plated ‘one of 10’ badge, too.

Prices have not been revealed for the Huracan STJ, but expect it to carry a premium over the old STO model which was priced at £260,000.