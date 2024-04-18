Vauxhall’s Corsa Yes Edition and Mokka Griffin go on sale

Vauxhall is now taking orders for its new Corsa Yes Edition and Mokka Griffin with both models available with either petrol or electric powertrains.

The Corsa Yes Edition arrives in a choice of four different exterior paint finishes with ‘Record Red’ standing out with a contrasting black roof and door mirrors at a no-cost option.

Petrol models of the Corsa Yes Edition also feature new black alloy wheels designs, too.

The Corsa Yes Edition will be offered with petrol or electric powertrains. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Inside, there are sports-style front seats with red accents, Yes Edition badging located on the dashboard and a 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as wireless smartphone changing. Petrol models also feature a seven-inch instrument cluster.

Engines in the Corsa start with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol which produces 98bhp and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

The electric version comes with a 134bhp electric motor and a 50kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of 221 miles and can go from zero to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

The Mokka Griffin comes with a contrasting black roof and tinted windows alongside 17-inch alloy wheels.

The new Mokka Griffin deliveries are expected in June of this year. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Inside, there is a flat-bottom steering wheel, rearview camera and rear parking sensors. There is also a seven-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Griffin also gets heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic climate control and keyless start.

Engines for the Mokka Griffin consist of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with three different power outputs – 98bhp, 128bhp or 134bhp.

The 98bhp and 134bhp come with six-speed manual gearboxes whereas the 128bhp comes with the option of an eight-speed automatic.

The electric version comes with a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack that gives a claimed range of 209 miles with an electric motor producing 134bhp. Fast charging will enable the Mokka to go from zero to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Prices for the Corsa Yes Edition start at £18,505 for the 1.2-litre petrol and rise to £26,895 for the electric version.

The Mokka Griffin prices start at £21,555 for the 1.2-litre petrol with 98bhp and rise to £29,495 for the 134bhp electric model.

Both Corsa Yes Edition and Mokka Griffin deliveries are expected in June this year.