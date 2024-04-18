Vauxhall’s Corsa Yes Edition and Mokka Griffin go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vauxhall’s Corsa Yes Edition and Mokka Griffin go on sale

By Press Association
New Corsa Yes Edition will be one of the cheapest EVs on sale. (Credit: Stellantis media)
Vauxhall is now taking orders for its new Corsa Yes Edition and Mokka Griffin with both models available with either petrol or electric powertrains.

The Corsa Yes Edition arrives in a choice of four different exterior paint finishes with ‘Record Red’ standing out with a contrasting black roof and door mirrors at a no-cost option.

Petrol models of the Corsa Yes Edition also feature new black alloy wheels designs, too.

The Corsa Yes Edition will be offered with petrol or electric powertrains. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Inside, there are sports-style front seats with red accents, Yes Edition badging located on the dashboard and a 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as wireless smartphone changing. Petrol models also feature a seven-inch instrument cluster.

Engines in the Corsa start with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol which produces 98bhp and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

The electric version comes with a 134bhp electric motor and a 50kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of 221 miles and can go from zero to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

The Mokka Griffin comes with a contrasting black roof and tinted windows alongside 17-inch alloy wheels.

The new Mokka Griffin deliveries are expected in June of this year. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Inside, there is a flat-bottom steering wheel, rearview camera and rear parking sensors. There is also a seven-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Griffin also gets heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic climate control and keyless start.

Engines for the Mokka Griffin consist of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with three different power outputs – 98bhp, 128bhp or 134bhp.

The 98bhp and 134bhp come with six-speed manual gearboxes whereas the 128bhp comes with the option of an eight-speed automatic.

The electric version comes with a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack that gives a claimed range of 209 miles with an electric motor producing 134bhp. Fast charging will enable the Mokka to go from zero to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Prices for the Corsa Yes Edition start at £18,505 for the 1.2-litre petrol and rise to £26,895 for the electric version.

The Mokka Griffin prices start at £21,555 for the 1.2-litre petrol with 98bhp and rise to £29,495 for the 134bhp electric model.

Both Corsa Yes Edition and Mokka Griffin deliveries are expected in June this year.