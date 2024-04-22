Rising fuel prices and insurance hikes are the biggest concerns among motorists – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rising fuel prices and insurance hikes are the biggest concerns among motorists – survey

By Press Association
Rising fuel costs are one of the biggest concerns amongst British motorists. (Credit: PA Alamy)
Rising car insurance and hikes in the cost of fuel have topped a list of motorist concerns, a new study has found.

A total of 2,000 drivers were included in a survey conducted by Close Brothers Motor Finance which found that 53 per cent think rising fuel prices are the most challenging issue, while 52 per cent cited insurance hikes instead – an increase of 34 per cent compared to last year.

Motor insurance certificate with car key
Insurance costs are the second biggest concern with 52 per cent of motorists surveyed agreeing. (Credit: PA Alamy)

The research also found that one in ten drivers are having to ask people to contribute towards petrol when giving them a lift and 39 per cent have had to cut back on how often they drive their car – which is a 27 per cent increase compared to last year.

Lisa Watson, Director of Sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance said: “The ongoing hike at the pumps will add further pressure to drivers who already feel they’re faced with increased costs from all lanes, making car ownership difficult to afford.

She then added: “Consumers all over the country are looking at ways to tackle rising costs. With day to day living costs soaring, high interest rates, and the increasing prices at petrol pumps – many are now having to explore other measures to stretch their finances further – including charging loved ones for fuel when giving them a lift.”

Other cost issues found that 37 per cent of drivers were concerned about the price increase in servicing and MOTs, 30 per cent at the cost of purchasing a new car and another 30 per cent at the inflation in road tax.