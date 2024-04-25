Long-term report: Is the Nissan Ariya an ideal battery-powered option?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Is the Nissan Ariya an ideal battery-powered option?

By Press Association
The Ariya is available in two battery sizes
The Ariya is available in two battery sizes

There’s a lot going on in the world of Nissan at the moment. As I write this, the Japanese manufacturer has just unveiled its new Qashqai, a little over three years after the third generation of its family crossover went on sale.

In addition to all that, we’re rapidly approaching the second UK anniversary of another key car in the Nissan range – the Ariya, an example of which has recently joined our fleet of long-term loan vehicles.

Having had some experience driving an electric Nissan in the past (a Leaf hatchback, quite a few years ago), I’ve been very interested to see how Nissan has moved the game on in terms of electric motoring.

Nissan Ariya
The Ariya stops for a top-up

For those unfamiliar with the Ariya, it’s essentially an electric crossover, designed to offer the practicality of a regular SUV, and the space, comfort and style of a premium city car.

With plenty of room for the whole family (I’ve put it to the test with a full complement of passengers on more than one occasion) and a 250-mile range that’ll take you where you need to go, I’ve found that OW22AAO ticks a lot of boxes.

It has a nice, sleek shape and a luxurious, lounge-like interior, and there are tasteful nods to the car’s Japanese heritage included within the fixtures and fittings.

Our particular Ariya is equipped with the smaller of the two battery sizes available, with a usable capacity of 63kWh. This should mean that a range of up to 250 miles is typically available on the combined cycle, and although I haven’t quite tested the car to the limit as yet, journeys of 200+ miles are certainly possible.

Nissan Ariya
The Ariya’s charging point is handily located on the front wing

As I’ve mentioned, I do have a bit of EV experience, so perhaps it’s no surprise that I’ve found charging relatively straightforward.

The number of public charging points is increasing all the time. If I’m out and about, I tend to head for BP Pulse ones if I can. It seems as though there are plenty of them around and the associated smartphone app is easy to use.

At home, I am now the proud owner of a Pod Point Solo 3 charger, kindly installed by an electrician in the family, my future son-in-law Marcus. (Thank you!)

Despite slight initial trepidation about whether everything would work okay, it has proved simple to use. The Pod Point app enables me to manage the car’s charging schedule, match it with our energy tariff and keep track of the costs involved. Far from daunting, this is actually fascinating to do and has almost become like a new hobby!

Nissan Ariya
The Ariya’s futuristic styling and paint scheme help it to stand out

As I’ve said, our Ariya has the smaller of the two battery sizes in the range. And as an ‘Advance’ trim level model, it’s one step up from Engage, the entry-level option.

With a price of £43,145, it boasts a couple of optional extras, namely its Akatsuki Copper paint job plus Pearl Black roof at £1,275; and a Sky Pack (in other words, an electric panoramic sunroof) costing £1,295. This makes the total price of our particular model £45,715.

Any negatives during our first couple of weeks behind the wheel? Well, just one, but the car is blameless to be fair. A puncture sustained on a rough road surface a few days after collection proved annoying but was speedily sorted with the help of the RAC and Kwik Fit.

There’ll be time to explain more about living with our Ariya in future reports, and I’m learning more about its tech and convenience features all the time.

But for now, welcome to the fleet, OW22AAO – and I’ll try harder to avoid local potholes in future.

  • Model: Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance
  • Price (as tested): £45,715
  • Engine: Electric motor, 63kWh battery
  • Power: 214bhp
  • Torque: 300Nm
  • Max speed: 100mph
  • 0-60mph: 7.3 seconds
  • Range: 250 miles (WLTP combined)
  • Emissions: 0g/km
  • Mileage: 12,382