Lamborghini unveils updated Urus with plug-in power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lamborghini unveils updated Urus with plug-in power

By Press Association
The new Urus SE will be one of the most powerful SUVs to arrive in the UK.(Credit: Lamborghini Media)
The new Urus SE will be one of the most powerful SUVs to arrive in the UK.(Credit: Lamborghini Media)

Lamborghini has released a more powerful plug-in hybrid version of its performance Urus SUV.

The new Urus SE incorporates a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 611bhp and 800Nm of torque. An electric motor, meanwhile, delivers an additional 189bhp and 483Nm of torque.

Combined, the Urus SE has a total power figure of 800bhp and 1,283Nm of torque which makes it one of the most powerful SUVs to arrive in the UK.

Capable of 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds and 0-120mph in 11 seconds, the Urus SE can reach a top speed of 189mph, while a 25.9kWh battery pack should return a claimed 37 miles of electric-only range.

The exterior features a new bonnet and headlight clusters that incorporate LED headlights alongside a redesigned bumper and front grille. At the back, there is a new diffuser and boot lid as well as trademark Lamborghini “Y” lights that are shaped around the tailgate.

The updated interior sports a larger 12.3-inch screen than the previous Urus, as well as a digital instrument cluster and updated seat, panel and dashboard coverings.

The centre console features a switch that allows the driver to toggle between six different driving modes including Strada, Sport, Corsa for road and track use – while Neve, Sabbia and Terra modes are more destined for different off-road driving.

Prices have not been confirmed yet while Lamborghini is understood to not be accepting orders at present. However, with the current Urus starting from £188,000 we expect the new Urus SE to start closer to the £200,000 mark.