Lamborghini unveils updated Urus with plug-in power

Lamborghini has released a more powerful plug-in hybrid version of its performance Urus SUV.

The new Urus SE incorporates a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 611bhp and 800Nm of torque. An electric motor, meanwhile, delivers an additional 189bhp and 483Nm of torque.

Combined, the Urus SE has a total power figure of 800bhp and 1,283Nm of torque which makes it one of the most powerful SUVs to arrive in the UK.

Capable of 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds and 0-120mph in 11 seconds, the Urus SE can reach a top speed of 189mph, while a 25.9kWh battery pack should return a claimed 37 miles of electric-only range.

The exterior features a new bonnet and headlight clusters that incorporate LED headlights alongside a redesigned bumper and front grille. At the back, there is a new diffuser and boot lid as well as trademark Lamborghini “Y” lights that are shaped around the tailgate.

The updated interior sports a larger 12.3-inch screen than the previous Urus, as well as a digital instrument cluster and updated seat, panel and dashboard coverings.

The centre console features a switch that allows the driver to toggle between six different driving modes including Strada, Sport, Corsa for road and track use – while Neve, Sabbia and Terra modes are more destined for different off-road driving.

Prices have not been confirmed yet while Lamborghini is understood to not be accepting orders at present. However, with the current Urus starting from £188,000 we expect the new Urus SE to start closer to the £200,000 mark.