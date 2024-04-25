Tesla Model Y crowned the best-selling car in Europe for March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Tesla Model Y crowned the best-selling car in Europe for March

By Press Association
The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe for March 2024. (Credit: Tesla News)
The Tesla Model Y has been named the best-selling car in Europe for March.

According to Jato Dynamics, EV sales are declining while hybrid numbers are on the up, with a total of 382,700 hybrid vehicles registered between January and March this year – the highest number of quarterly registrations since 2021.

Even though Tesla’s share in the EV market has dropped from 27.3 per cent in March 2023 to 19.9 per cent last month, the firm still managed to shift 26,847 Model Ys – over 1,000 more than the second best-selling car – the Volkswagen Golf at 25,779 units.

Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at Jato Dynamics said: “The average price of a new car is still prohibitively high, and consumers are understandably hesitant about making the shift from petrol and diesel powered vehicles to electric models.

Hybrid sales were up by 18 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2023 compared to year-on-year increases of 3.8 per cent and 4.8 per cent for EVs.

Munoz added: “Consumers are familiar with hybrid vehicles; they’ve been in the market for more than two decades now. For many drivers, they are the best option: cheaper than EVs at point of purchase and not reliant on public charging infrastructure that simply isn’t there in many markets.”

Despite the slowdown in EV uptake, Tesla was still at the top of the chart for BEV sales with a total of 39,000 units registered in March closely followed by BMW and then Volvo thanks to the success of its new EX30 model. In all, some 1,377,541 vehicles of all types were registered across Europe in March.