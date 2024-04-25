MG’s Cyberster drop-top electric vehicle goes on sale in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MG’s Cyberster drop-top electric vehicle goes on sale in the UK

By Press Association
The Cyberster is the firm’s first electric sportscar. (Credit MG PR)
MG has opened up its order books for its new convertible EV, the Cyberster.

From launch there will be two models on offer, the standard Trophy and the top-of-the-line GT.

The Trophy comes with an electric motor that produces 335bhp, has a torque figure of 475Nm and can do 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds.

The GT, meanwhile, comes with dual electric motors which boast a power output of 496bhp, can produce 725Nm of torque and enable the Cyberster to do 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds.

There will two models on offer being the Trophy and GT. (Credit: MG PR)

The Trophy and GT will come with a 77kWh battery pack that will give a claimed electric range of 316 miles, while the more powerful GT has a range of 276 miles on a single charge.

Both models are equipped with four driving modes – Comfort, Custom, Sport and Track.

David Allison, MG head of product and planning said: “The Cyberster is a car designed to excite, whether through its head-turning design or its scintillating performance. Both the Trophy and GT are compelling two-seat EV sporting roadsters which promise to propel gran touring into the electric age.”

Charging times for the Trophy have not been confirmed, but the GT is capable of using DC rapid charging of up to 150kW – enabling a charging time from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 38 minutes.

The Cyberster comes as standard with Brembo Brakes as well as 19-inch alloys for the Trophy and 20-inches for the GT.

Prices start at £54,995 and rise to £59,995. (Credit: MG PR)

Inside there is a standard 10.25-inch driver display flanked by two seven-inch displays and another coloured display mounted in the centre console to allow access to the climate control – the boot capacity is measured at 249 litres as well.

Features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, eight-speaker Bose sound system, DAB and voice recognition, a 360-degree parking camera and USB ports are all standard, too.

Orders can be placed at any selected MG dealer across the UK with deliveries expected in August.  Prices start at £54,995 for the Trophy and rise to £59,995 for the dual-motor GT.