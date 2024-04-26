New parking code of practice to introduce grace period for car park fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New parking code of practice to introduce grace period for car park fines

By Press Association
A parking ticket placed on the windscreen of a car in Westminster, London.
A parking ticket placed on the windscreen of a car in Westminster, London.

A new parking code of practice is being introduced to help deliver ‘greater transparency and consistency’ for motorists.

The new ‘Private Parking Code of Practice’ – today announced by the British Parking Association (BPA) and International Parking Community (IPC) – is a new set of rules that will be enforced across the entire private parking sector.

Set to be published in June, the new code will include a number of key changes for motorists, including a mandated 10-minute grace period for parking charge notices (PCNs), consistent signage standards across all car parks and a single set of rules for all parking operators working on private land.

A new oversight group will also be used to ensure that the application and interpretation of the new Code are consistent across all parking sites while a new appeals charter will make it clearer for those challenging a parking fine to see rules and mitigating circumstances.

The BPA also says that the new code will also look to boost the awareness of Blue Badges while acting as a ‘deterrent for abuse of Blue Badge bays or those who choose to park selfishly, putting their own convenience above the needs or rights of others.’.

Andrew Pester, BPA Chief Executive said, “We are delighted to introduce a single Code of Practice across the private parking sector. This is a crucial milestone as we work closely with Government, consumer bodies and others to deliver fairer and more consistent parking standards for motorists. We will continue to push for a positive outcome for all.”

However, the RAC’s head of policy Simon Willians has said that he is ‘flabbergasted’ that the BPA and IPC have introduced their own parking code ‘after doing all they can over the last five years to prevent the official Government Code created by an Act of Parliament coming into force.’

“While there are clearly some positive elements to what the private parking industry is proposing, it conveniently avoids some of the biggest issues around caps on penalty charges and debt recovery fees which badly need to be addressed to prevent drivers being taken advantage of.

“These elements, alongside a formal appeals process, are currently being worked on by the Government and in our opinion can’t come soon enough. Nothing should stand in the way of the official Code, least of all a new industry scheme which muddies the waters and risks confusing drivers.