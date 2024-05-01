Pininfarina creates bespoke hypercars with inspiration from Batman

Pininfarina has revealed two more bespoke hypercars inspired by DC’s Bruce Wayne, the civilian persona of the superhero Batman.

The Dark Night and Gotham models followed quickly after Pininfarina also previewed another one-off hypercar last month called the Reversario.

The models were developed by Wayne Enterprises – a luxury brand created by Warner Brothers which shares its name with Bruce Wayne’s fictional company.

Both cars are powered by a 120kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to four electric motors that produce 1,926bhp and can do 0-60mph in less than two seconds.

The Gotham features 20-inch wheels on the front and 21-inches on the rear. (Credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

The Dark Knight model features black Alcantara and black leather upholstery, with a unique black and gold dual-tone stitch contrast. On the exterior, it features ceramic-polished alloys, Nero Profondo gloss paint and a Nero Torino finished roof.

The Gotham incorporates tan leather and stitching as well as bespoke quilting. On the outside, the car features 20-inch front alloy wheels and 21-inch on the rear as well as Argento Vittorio gloss paint and Nero Torino paint for the roof. The brand’s ‘F’ logo is also back-lit and made of brushed and polished aluminium.

Both models come with 1,926bhp and can do 0-60mph in less than two seconds. (Credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina said: “Designing an all-electric hypercar inspired by Bruce Wayne is a dream assignment for our team, giving them creative freedom to place themselves into the imagination of someone as iconic as Bruce Wayne. These two exclusive specifications for our two hypercars represent the ultimate vehicles for the man behind the most famous mask in the world.”

There is no mention of how much these two hypercars will set you back, but we expect them to cost more than the standard Pininfarina Battista – which costs £2 million.