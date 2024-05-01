SW 3 registration due to go up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

SW 3 registration due to go up for auction

By Press Association
SW 3 could become one of Collecting Cars most expensive number plates to be sold at auction. (Credit: Collecting Cars Auctions)
The private registration ‘SW 3’ is due to go up for auction and could become one of the most expensive plates sold via online auction.

The plate reflects one of the UK’s most expensive and prestigious postcodes such as Chelsea, Knightsbridge and Brompton.

It is expected that potential bidders will be located in and around the London area, but also the plate could attract those with the initials ‘S’ and ‘W’.

The reg plate can be transferred to any vehicle in the UK – as it is dateless.

It’s anticipated that it could be in the top five for most expensive plates ever sold with Collecting Cars, the online auction site which is listing the plate.

The top five consist of ‘6 OO’ that sold for £130,000, ‘1 GO’ for £138,000, ‘TOY 5’ FOR £150,000, ‘1 SJ’ for £162,500 and the most expensive yet is ‘Y 6’ £213,000.

Since its launch, the online auction house has sold nearly 60 registrations that have exceeded the value of £50,000 – with a total of 2,300 private plates in general totalling a value of more than £17.6 million.

It is yet to be announced when the auction will be taking place, however, the V778 retention document states that the plate has been off a vehicle for just over three weeks – meaning that the auction could be taking place very soon.