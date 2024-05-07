Traffic warning issued ahead of M25 closure on predicted warm weekend – AA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Traffic warning issued ahead of M25 closure on predicted warm weekend – AA

By Press Association
A view of traffic approaching junction 10 of the M25 in Surrey during a site visit ahead of a planned closure of both carriageways from 9pm on Friday March 15 until 6am on Monday March 18. Picture date: Monday March 11, 2024.
A view of traffic approaching junction 10 of the M25 in Surrey during a site visit ahead of a planned closure of both carriageways from 9pm on Friday March 15 until 6am on Monday March 18. Picture date: Monday March 11, 2024.

Drivers should plan their journeys ‘carefully’ ahead of another planned closure of a section of the M25 this weekend.

The AA has said that the closure, which will affect both directions of the M25 between Junction 8 (Reigate) and Junction 10 (Cobham) from 9pm Friday May 10 until 6am Monday May 13, coincides with the first warm weekend of the year, which could see temperatures reach up to 24 degrees in London.

It’ll be the second of five planned weekend closures which come as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

With a 19-mile diversion in place using both the A3 and the A240, the AA believes that local areas could be affected, with access to attractions such as Thorpe Park and Legoland made trickier, as well as connections to both Gatwick and Heathrow. Football fans travelling to remaining fixtures at Brighton and Bournemouth could also face delays.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With an upturn in the weather forecast and numerous sporting events this weekend it’s likely to be incredibly busy in and around London, particularly the M25 Junctions 8 to 10. We advise drivers to plan their journeys accordingly, avoid the west side of the M25 if possible, but if not to expect delays and stick to the detour routes.

“Prepare your vehicle before setting off by checking oil and coolant levels, tyres and make sure you have enough fuel or electric charge to cover the planned diversions. Also, pack plenty of cold drinks and snacks for passengers.

“We advise those using public transport to check rail websites before setting off as some routes and timetables are likely to be affected by industrial action.”

In addition, some diversions could see drivers enter the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), so the AA advises that motorists stick to signed diversion routes to avoid any additional charges.