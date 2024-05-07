Mercedes takes the covers off the CLE53 Cabriolet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercedes takes the covers off the CLE53 Cabriolet

By Press Association
The Cabriolet version of the CLE53 will sit alongside the Coupe variant in its range. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)
The Cabriolet version of the CLE53 will sit alongside the Coupe variant in its range. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

Mercedes has revealed its latest drop-top with the CLE53 Cabriolet, which arrives to go alongside its Coupe sibling.

Under the bonnet is a 442bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder that has been tweaked to give 560Nm of torque or 600Nm on overboost. The performance stats differ if you spec the car with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, with the standard 0-60mph time of 4.2 seconds improving to 4.0 seconds and a limited top speed of 155mph increased to 174mph.

It comes as standard with a 48V mild hybrid system. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

The new Cabriolet also comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system that gives an extra 23bhp and 205Nm of torque.

A standard all-wheel-drive system helps the car stay planted and stable throughout the corners and there are also five different driving modes including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

The exterior features the traditional AMG A-shaped radiator grille, larger air intakes, a wider track with flared front and rear wheel arches and standard 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there is a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an 11.9-inch central display – which can be angled more towards the driver from 15 to 40 degrees. The dashboard also features nappa leather and there are chrome accents throughout the cabin.

There are optional AMG Performance Seats that also come with thicker bolsters as part of the AMG Pro Performance Pack.

Prices have not been revealed yet for the Cabriolet version of the CLE53, however, we expect a price hike compared to the Coupe’s starting price of £73,000.