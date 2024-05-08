These are the best used cars for less than the cost of a new MG3

The new MG3 has recently been announced with a very budget-friendly price tag of £14,335. It makes it one of the UK’s cheapest new cars, only being undercut by alternatives like the Dacia Sandero and the Citroen Ami quadricycle.

However, if you take that £14,335 budget and apply it to the used market, there are some steals to be had. Here, we take a look through some of your best options for a second-hand car at the same price of the new MG3. All prices are correct at the time of writing, too, and we’ve looked at cars with under 40,000 miles on the clock.

Mini Clubman

The Clubman is a stylish and practical option

If you’re after something a little stylish, then the Clubman could be the ideal choice. It’s a more spacious option over the standard Mini Hatch, but incorporates the same retro-infused style which has helped make the regular Mini such a success.

There’s a good variety of engines to choose from at this price point, too, with even diesel-powered models a great option for long-distance drivers.

Ford Focus

The latest Focus remains sharp to drive and good to look at

Space and practicality are the main positives of the Ford Focus, with this great all-rounder being an ideal fit for loads of types of drivers. This standard hatchback is good to drive, efficient and well-made inside – so what’s not to like?

You’ll get the most recent Focus generation for this budget, too, getting you behind the wheel of a very sharply styled and well-specified car which still feels new.

Vauxhall Mokka-e

The Mokka-e has a really striking appearance

If you fancy stepping into electric car ownership, then there are some great deals to be had. Falling used EV prices make them a great option for those on a budget and we’ve found some fine examples of Vauxhall’s Mokka-e which come well under our £14,335 price tag.

You should still get around 200 miles of range from a single charge, too, but it’s the Mokka’s futuristic styling which really sells it.

Kia ProCeed

The ProCeed is one of the few shooting brakes on sale in the UK

Kia is already well known for making cars that offer great value for money while still feeling good to drive and solidly built. The ProCeed is something of an oddity, though, as with its Shooting Brake design it toes the line between a traditional hatchback and an estate.

It’s still very practical, mind you, and comes equipped with loads of the latest features.

Peugeot 2008

The 2008 has been immensely popular for Peugeot

The compact SUV segment has expanded tremendously over recent years and the Peugeot 2008 has been a core member of this gang. It’s a smaller model than the larger 3008, but still delivers plenty of family-friendly space inside with lots of cubbies and storage areas to help keep the cabin as clutter-free as possible.

It’s available with a great range of engines, too, with the small-capacity petrol units providing a decent level of performance alongside superb efficiency.

Suzuki Swift

The Swift is a great choice for drivers who want to keep overall costs down

It’s hard not to be charmed by the Suzuki Swift. It’s a nippy, compact and fun-to-drive hatchback with boatloads of character and a really sharp exterior design. Inside, it’s been created with ease-of-use at its core – all of the major controls are placed just as you’d want them to be.

Suzuki’s 1.4-litre ‘BoosterJet’ engine, available at this price point, is also remarkably punchy for what is quite a small-capacity engine.

Hyundai Bayon

The Bayon packs a lot of space into a compact size

If you’re after a car which is nearly new, then the Bayon from Hyundai could be ideal. We found examples with just 11,000 miles on the clock for our budget, yet it brings significantly more space and technology than the MG3 which we’ve based this budget on.

As with other Hyundais, the Bayon is nearly overladen with standard features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking sensors and climate control, to name just a few highlights.