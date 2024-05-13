Skywell BE11 e-SUV to make UK debut at Harrogate show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skywell BE11 e-SUV to make UK debut at Harrogate show

By Press Association
The BE11 will be Skywell’s first car sold here in the UK. (Credit: Innovation Automotive -Jonathan Becker)
Multi-brand EV distributor Innovation Automotive is to unveil a new electric SUV from China later this month.

The Skywell BE11 will feature ‘razor’ LED front headlights, two-tone 19-inch alloy wheels and full-width rear lights.

Inside are leather-style seats, wood-style veneer and piano-black panelling. There’s also a 12.8-inch touchscreen display, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, plus keyless entry and start, as well as a 360-degree around-view monitor.

Under the bonnet is a 72kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 201bhp and 320Nm of torque to take the BE11 from 0-60mph in 9.4 seconds.

The e-SUV has a claimed electric range of 248 miles, although an optional 86kWh lithium-ion battery gives a claimed range of 304 miles on a single charge.

There will be two battery packs on offer. (Credit: Innovation Automotive – Jonathan Becker)

It will be revealed at the Everything Electric North show in Harrogate, with sales due to start in the third quarter of this year. Prices are yet to be announced.

Skywell is a Chinese car maker that was founded by manufacturer Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus and industrial group Skyworth in 2017, and Samir Hmicho, the chairman of Cirencester-based Innovation Automotive, said: “As the UK representative of Skywell, we are delighted to be introducing the BE11 to the British public at Everything Electric North.

“The BE11 sets a new standard for specification and pricing in the mid-size e-SUV market, helping make the switch to electrification more affordable for families and individuals alike.”

The home energy and electric vehicle event is being held at the Yorkshire Event Centre between May 24 and 26.