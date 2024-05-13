Skywell BE11 e-SUV to make UK debut at Harrogate show

Multi-brand EV distributor Innovation Automotive is to unveil a new electric SUV from China later this month.

The Skywell BE11 will feature ‘razor’ LED front headlights, two-tone 19-inch alloy wheels and full-width rear lights.

Inside are leather-style seats, wood-style veneer and piano-black panelling. There’s also a 12.8-inch touchscreen display, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, plus keyless entry and start, as well as a 360-degree around-view monitor.

Under the bonnet is a 72kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 201bhp and 320Nm of torque to take the BE11 from 0-60mph in 9.4 seconds.

The e-SUV has a claimed electric range of 248 miles, although an optional 86kWh lithium-ion battery gives a claimed range of 304 miles on a single charge.

There will be two battery packs on offer. (Credit: Innovation Automotive – Jonathan Becker)

It will be revealed at the Everything Electric North show in Harrogate, with sales due to start in the third quarter of this year. Prices are yet to be announced.

Skywell is a Chinese car maker that was founded by manufacturer Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus and industrial group Skyworth in 2017, and Samir Hmicho, the chairman of Cirencester-based Innovation Automotive, said: “As the UK representative of Skywell, we are delighted to be introducing the BE11 to the British public at Everything Electric North.

“The BE11 sets a new standard for specification and pricing in the mid-size e-SUV market, helping make the switch to electrification more affordable for families and individuals alike.”

The home energy and electric vehicle event is being held at the Yorkshire Event Centre between May 24 and 26.