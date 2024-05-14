New Vauxhall Frontera gets 248-mile range and seven-seater option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Vauxhall Frontera gets 248-mile range and seven-seater option

By Press Association
The Frontera name returns, but this time as a crossover rather than a four-wheel-drive off roader. (Credit: Stellantis media)
The Frontera name returns, but this time as a crossover rather than a four-wheel-drive off roader. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Vauxhall has confirmed that its upcoming Frontera will have a range of up to 248 miles and will be available as a seven-seater in the future.

The Frontera, which revives a name first used on Vauxhall’s chunky SUV that was produced from 1989, will be available with two electric setups enabling a range of either 186 or 248 miles. However, a hybrid version – combining a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology – will also be there to choose from.

Vauxhall has also stated that a more spacious seven-seater version will be available ‘in the near future’, though initial models will be only available in five-seat configuration. The seven-seater layout will also only be available in the electric version.

The Frontera’s exterior is marked out by its Vizor front grille – something that has been applied to most modern Vauxhalls – as well as a new Griffin badge and integrated LED headlights. At 4.38 metres, it sits between the smaller Mokka and new Grandland in the range size-wise.

James Taylor, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “The New Frontera is our new family-size SUV, offering customers innovative and practical electric mobility at an affordable price. Highly flexible with up to seven seats, spacious, and with a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains, we’re confident that Frontera will appeal to new and existing audiences.”

Inside, the Frontera features a pair of 10-inch screens alongside physical buttons for a number of quick-access controls. As standard, all cars will get wireless smartphone connectivity too. The Frontera will also offer a boot space of up to 450 litres, expandable to 1,600 litres by lowering the rear seats.

It’s expected that pricing and specifications for the new Frontera will be announced shortly.