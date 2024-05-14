New Vauxhall Frontera gets 248-mile range and seven-seater option

Vauxhall has confirmed that its upcoming Frontera will have a range of up to 248 miles and will be available as a seven-seater in the future.

The Frontera, which revives a name first used on Vauxhall’s chunky SUV that was produced from 1989, will be available with two electric setups enabling a range of either 186 or 248 miles. However, a hybrid version – combining a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology – will also be there to choose from.

Today we are celebrating #121YearsNew 🎉🚗 With one of our classic nameplates rejoining the line-up, the New Vauxhall Frontera, we are embracing the journey of innovation. We’ve evolved with the times, but our passion for performance remains unchanged. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sCdBN4p0Pi — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) May 1, 2024

Vauxhall has also stated that a more spacious seven-seater version will be available ‘in the near future’, though initial models will be only available in five-seat configuration. The seven-seater layout will also only be available in the electric version.

The Frontera’s exterior is marked out by its Vizor front grille – something that has been applied to most modern Vauxhalls – as well as a new Griffin badge and integrated LED headlights. At 4.38 metres, it sits between the smaller Mokka and new Grandland in the range size-wise.

James Taylor, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “The New Frontera is our new family-size SUV, offering customers innovative and practical electric mobility at an affordable price. Highly flexible with up to seven seats, spacious, and with a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains, we’re confident that Frontera will appeal to new and existing audiences.”

Inside, the Frontera features a pair of 10-inch screens alongside physical buttons for a number of quick-access controls. As standard, all cars will get wireless smartphone connectivity too. The Frontera will also offer a boot space of up to 450 litres, expandable to 1,600 litres by lowering the rear seats.

It’s expected that pricing and specifications for the new Frontera will be announced shortly.