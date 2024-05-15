Nearly half of motorists think of their car as a human – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nearly half of motorists think of their car as a human – survey

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY APRIL 29 File photo dated 16/08/13 of the M5 Motorway near Bridgend, Wales. The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance was around a third (33%) or �157 higher in the first quarter of this year than a year earlier, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Based on analysis of policies sold, the typical price paid in the first quarter of 2024 was �635, marking a 1% increase on the previous quarter, the ABI said. Issue date: Monday April 29, 2024.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY APRIL 29 File photo dated 16/08/13 of the M5 Motorway near Bridgend, Wales. The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance was around a third (33%) or �157 higher in the first quarter of this year than a year earlier, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Based on analysis of policies sold, the typical price paid in the first quarter of 2024 was �635, marking a 1% increase on the previous quarter, the ABI said. Issue date: Monday April 29, 2024.

Motorists in the UK are more in touch with cars than first thought according to a new survey.

Around 2,000 motorists were surveyed by Motorpoint with data finding that 49 per cent looked at their car as human, referring to it as a friend or companion.

Furthermore, it is clear that the UK is a nation that loves the car in general, with 28 per cent of motorists saying that they love their car.

John Wood, who heads up Motorpoint’s sell your car proposition said: “With a car being such a big purchase, it’s no surprise that motorists can view it as so much more than just a vehicle.”

First cars seem to carry the most emotion, with 41 per cent of motorists saying that they have the biggest connection with their car when they are new drivers, with the love fading the more cars they own.

A further 32 per cent of motorists would care about what happens to their car once they have sold it and 11 per cent would try and sell it to someone who would look after it and one in 10 admitted that handing their keys over would be an emotional experience.

Georgina Sturmer, an attachment and transactional analysis counsellor said: “We can’t go back in time, and that’s why it can be really hard to let go of a vehicle that has been with us through part of our life. Consider what else you can do to help yourself to separate the physical car from your emotional memory bank, like emptying it out and giving it a good clean.”

John Wood added: “My biggest piece of advice for motorists struggling with the idea of letting go of their current car would be to take your time with the process and make sure you’re really happy with the price you are getting for your current car and that you feel excited about the car you’re getting next.”

For motorists who love their vehicle, another good way of coping when the car is gone is to remember that the memories and experiences you had in it remain with you even when the car has passed on to its next owner.