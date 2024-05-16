Morgan’s Midsummer is a celebration of coachbuilding made with Pininfarina

Morgan has created a new limited-edition model built in collaboration with legendary Italian coachbuilders Pininfarina.

The Midsummer ‘celebrates an iconic European body style’ and is underpinned by Morgan’s CX-generation aluminium platform which is also used on the firm’s Plus Six model. That means it’s powered by a six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

(Morgan)

But the Midsummer is largely about an exploration of styling and design. Limited to just 50 examples – all of which have already been sold – the Midsummer features a classic styling approach inspired by cars from the 1930s and 40s. It sits on lightweight forged 19-inch wheels designed specifically for the car while sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres should help the Midsummer grip through the bends well.

With a dry weight target of 1,000kg the Midsummer is exceptionally light and adjustable Nitron dampers help to boost the car’s dynamic capability.

(Morgan)

As with other Morgan models, many of the panels on the Midsummer are hand-formed, with the lower sills taking inspiration from early Pininfarina designs. Up front, there’s the classic Morgan horseshoe grille framed by round headlights, while inside the driver has a clear view of the wing tops.

New analogue dials – in a break from the Plus Six’s digital instruments – are handmade in the UK and finished off-white while the steering wheel has a forged aluminium centre. There’s also a Sennheiser audio system. The Midsummer also uses a lot of teak in its interior construction, with hundreds of layers of the wood laminated together to create certain sections. In total, the nine individual sections took more than 30 hours to complete.