Morgan’s Midsummer is a celebration of coachbuilding made with Pininfarina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Morgan’s Midsummer is a celebration of coachbuilding made with Pininfarina

By Press Association
(Morgan)
(Morgan)

Morgan has created a new limited-edition model built in collaboration with legendary Italian coachbuilders Pininfarina.

The Midsummer ‘celebrates an iconic European body style’ and is underpinned by Morgan’s CX-generation aluminium platform which is also used on the firm’s Plus Six model. That means it’s powered by a six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Morgan Midsummer
(Morgan)

But the Midsummer is largely about an exploration of styling and design. Limited to just 50 examples – all of which have already been sold – the Midsummer features a classic styling approach inspired by cars from the 1930s and 40s. It sits on lightweight forged 19-inch wheels designed specifically for the car while sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres should help the Midsummer grip through the bends well.

With a dry weight target of 1,000kg the Midsummer is exceptionally light and adjustable Nitron dampers help to boost the car’s dynamic capability.

Morgan Midsummer
(Morgan)

As with other Morgan models, many of the panels on the Midsummer are hand-formed, with the lower sills taking inspiration from early Pininfarina designs. Up front, there’s the classic Morgan horseshoe grille framed by round headlights, while inside the driver has a clear view of the wing tops.

New analogue dials – in a break from the Plus Six’s digital instruments – are handmade in the UK and finished off-white while the steering wheel has a forged aluminium centre. There’s also a Sennheiser audio system. The Midsummer also uses a lot of teak in its interior construction, with hundreds of layers of the wood laminated together to create certain sections. In total, the nine individual sections took more than 30 hours to complete.