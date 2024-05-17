Limited-run Super Sport models created for Guilia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo has revealed limited edition Super Sport versions of its Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models.

Both will be sold globally with the former limited to 275 units and the latter at 175.

The Super Sport name is a tribute to the company’s 6C 1500, which won the 1928 Mille Miglia – driven by Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi.

A variety of carbon fibre parts help to shed weight

The Mille Miglia is an endurance race that runs across Italy covering just over 1000 miles, with 82 cars participating and only 40 reaching the finishing line.

The two cars both use the same 2.9-litre V6 engine that produces 527bhp and 443Nm of torque and can manage 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds for the former and 3.6 seconds for the latter while a mechanical limited-slip differential helps manage the power through the bends.

Externally, the Quadrifoglio logo has a black background, new LED matrix headlights, black brake calipers and carbon fibre door mirrors and roof – while the carbon roof is an option on the Giulia.

Sports alloy wheels are standard, with 19 inches for the Giulia and 21 inches for the Stelvio.

The interior features upgraded materials

The saloon is also available with an optional livery consisting of three-layer Rosso Etna, metallic Nero Vulcano and Bianco Alfa.

Inside, there is a red carbon fibre 3D effect finished on the dashboard, centre console and door panels, while the red Super Sport logo is embroidered into the headrests on the seats with the production number located below it. The steering wheel is finished in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fibre accents.

The Super Sport takes a lighter approach than the standard Quadrifoglio, too, with the bonnet, spoiler and side skirts all made from carbon fibre and the Giulia gets an active front splitter to control airflow under the car. Both models also come with an Akrapovic exhaust system for that unforgettable soundtrack.

It’s unconfirmed how many allocations will be coming to the UK, but the Giulia will be priced at £82,815 and the Stelvio comes in at £91,835.