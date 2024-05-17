Limited-run Super Sport models created for Guilia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Limited-run Super Sport models created for Guilia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio

By Press Association
Both models will be limited in number
Alfa Romeo has revealed limited edition Super Sport versions of its Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models.

Both will be sold globally with the former limited to 275 units and the latter at 175.

The Super Sport name is a tribute to the company’s 6C 1500, which won the 1928 Mille Miglia – driven by Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Super Sport
A variety of carbon fibre parts help to shed weight

The Mille Miglia is an endurance race that runs across Italy covering just over 1000 miles, with 82 cars participating and only 40 reaching the finishing line.

The two cars both use the same 2.9-litre V6 engine that produces 527bhp and 443Nm of torque and can manage 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds for the former and 3.6 seconds for the latter while a mechanical limited-slip differential helps manage the power through the bends.

Externally, the Quadrifoglio logo has a black background, new LED matrix headlights, black brake calipers and carbon fibre door mirrors and roof – while the carbon roof is an option on the Giulia.

Sports alloy wheels are standard, with 19 inches for the Giulia and 21 inches for the Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Super Sport
The interior features upgraded materials

The saloon is also available with an optional livery consisting of three-layer Rosso Etna, metallic Nero Vulcano and Bianco Alfa.

Inside, there is a red carbon fibre 3D effect finished on the dashboard, centre console and door panels, while the red Super Sport logo is embroidered into the headrests on the seats with the production number located below it. The steering wheel is finished in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fibre accents.

The Super Sport takes a lighter approach than the standard Quadrifoglio, too, with the bonnet, spoiler and side skirts all made from carbon fibre and the Giulia gets an active front splitter to control airflow under the car. Both models also come with an Akrapovic exhaust system for that unforgettable soundtrack.

It’s unconfirmed how many allocations will be coming to the UK, but the Giulia will be priced at £82,815 and the Stelvio comes in at £91,835.