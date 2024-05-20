Mini’s upcoming John Cooper Works to race at 24 Hours of Nurburgring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini’s upcoming John Cooper Works to race at 24 Hours of Nurburgring

By Press Association
The new Mini John Cooper Works will be used at this year’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring event
Mini’s upcoming John Cooper Works model will appear in camouflage form at the upcoming 24 Hours of Nurburgring race.

The new petrol-powered John Cooper Works model has been shown wearing light camouflage with the red and white colour scheme referencing the classic Minis that were used throughout the 1960s in events such as the Monte Carlo rally. It’ll be used by the Bulldog Racing team in the SP 3T category of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, which is a gruelling day-long race taking in laps of the famous ‘Green Hell’ in Germany.

Mini JCW
The N24 is one of the most gruelling events of its type

It’ll be accompanied by John Cooper Works #474 with a manual transmission which secured a podium finish at last year’s event.

Mini has stated that this new John Cooper Works will also be available as an electric model. It’s expected to gain significant upgrades over the standard Cooper, with an inevitable boost in power and extra suspension tweaks applied to make it even more involving to drive.

Mini JCW
Suspension upgrades will come alongside an engine tune

Mini has already introduced the John Cooper Works Countryman, which uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, so it’s expected that this new hatchback version will have power outputs to match. Unlike before, it’s not predicted that the new Mini John Cooper Works will be available with a manual gearbox when it is revealed in full this autumn.

This year’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring event takes place from June 1 to June 2.