Mini’s upcoming John Cooper Works to race at 24 Hours of Nurburgring

Mini’s upcoming John Cooper Works model will appear in camouflage form at the upcoming 24 Hours of Nurburgring race.

The new petrol-powered John Cooper Works model has been shown wearing light camouflage with the red and white colour scheme referencing the classic Minis that were used throughout the 1960s in events such as the Monte Carlo rally. It’ll be used by the Bulldog Racing team in the SP 3T category of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, which is a gruelling day-long race taking in laps of the famous ‘Green Hell’ in Germany.

The N24 is one of the most gruelling events of its type

It’ll be accompanied by John Cooper Works #474 with a manual transmission which secured a podium finish at last year’s event.

Mini has stated that this new John Cooper Works will also be available as an electric model. It’s expected to gain significant upgrades over the standard Cooper, with an inevitable boost in power and extra suspension tweaks applied to make it even more involving to drive.

Suspension upgrades will come alongside an engine tune

Mini has already introduced the John Cooper Works Countryman, which uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, so it’s expected that this new hatchback version will have power outputs to match. Unlike before, it’s not predicted that the new Mini John Cooper Works will be available with a manual gearbox when it is revealed in full this autumn.

This year’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring event takes place from June 1 to June 2.