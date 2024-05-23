Kia expands electric vehicle offering with new EV3

Kia has broadened its line-up of electric SUVs with the introduction of the new EV3.

Following on from the larger EV9, the new EV3 sits within the compact SUV segment and aims to bring an ‘exemplary range’ of up to 372 miles in Long Range battery form. A smaller ‘Standard’ model will also be offered for those who don’t need quite so much range.

The EV3’s interior features an ultra-wide screeen

Regardless of the battery size, the EV3 uses a 150kW electric motor which brings a zero to 60mph time of 7.3 seconds alongside a top speed of 103mph. The smooth exterior of the EV3 aims to help boost aerodynamic efficiency, too, while Kia states that the battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

The EV3 will be the first Kia model to get the firm’s new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking system which allows the driver to tweak the amount of regen they get from the braking. It also means that the EV3 can be switched into ‘one-pedal’ driving mode, whereby the regenerative braking slows the car down enough to effectively drive it with the throttle alone.

The Kia EV3. Bold and thoughtful design. A more accessible Kia EV experience for all. #Kia #KiaEV3 pic.twitter.com/ujbleoT6yx — Kia UK (@KiaUK) May 23, 2024

Inside, there’s a near-30-inch combined widescreen display, made up of a 12.3-inch cluster, a five-inch air conditioning panel and another 12.3-inch screen which gives both driver and passenger quick access to a variety of functions and features. There’s also an extra row of buttons below the screen that can be used to access those most-used functions.

In terms of practicality, the EV3 delivers a 460-litre boot which can be expanded to 1,250 litres by folding down the rear seats. In addition, there’s a 25-litre ‘frunk’ at the front which can be used for charging cable storage.

Kia is expected to announce further details about pricing and specifications shortly.