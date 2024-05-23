Kia expands electric vehicle offering with new EV3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kia expands electric vehicle offering with new EV3

By Press Association
Kia’s new EV3 has just been introduced
Kia has broadened its line-up of electric SUVs with the introduction of the new EV3.

Following on from the larger EV9, the new EV3 sits within the compact SUV segment and aims to bring an ‘exemplary range’ of up to 372 miles in Long Range battery form. A smaller ‘Standard’ model will also be offered for those who don’t need quite so much range.

Kia EV3
The EV3’s interior features an ultra-wide screeen

Regardless of the battery size, the EV3 uses a 150kW electric motor which brings a zero to 60mph time of 7.3 seconds alongside a top speed of 103mph. The smooth exterior of the EV3 aims to help boost aerodynamic efficiency, too, while Kia states that the battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

The EV3 will be the first Kia model to get the firm’s new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking system which allows the driver to tweak the amount of regen they get from the braking. It also means that the EV3 can be switched into ‘one-pedal’ driving mode, whereby the regenerative braking slows the car down enough to effectively drive it with the throttle alone.

Inside, there’s a near-30-inch combined widescreen display, made up of a 12.3-inch cluster, a five-inch air conditioning panel and another 12.3-inch screen which gives both driver and passenger quick access to a variety of functions and features. There’s also an extra row of buttons below the screen that can be used to access those most-used functions.

In terms of practicality, the EV3 delivers a 460-litre boot which can be expanded to 1,250 litres by folding down the rear seats. In addition, there’s a 25-litre ‘frunk’ at the front which can be used for charging cable storage.

Kia is expected to announce further details about pricing and specifications shortly.