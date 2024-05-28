Big plans for Nissan’s Sunderland manufacturing plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Big plans for Nissan’s Sunderland manufacturing plant

By Press Association
The new Qashqai will be priced from £30,135. (Credit: Nissan News UK)
The new Qashqai will be priced from £30,135. (Credit: Nissan News UK)

Nissan’s Sunderland based factory is undergoing some big leaps in its manufacturing process.

This week sees production of the recently updated Qashqai get underway. Since the third generation model went on sale in 2021, Nissan has sold over 350,000 units in Europe and continues to set the bar with this refresh for 2024.

The car will be available with either a mild-hybrid petrol engine or Nissan’s e-Power electric powertrain. Prices will start at £30,135 for the entry-level Acenta Premium and rise to £38,875 for the top-of-the-line Tekna+. Customers will be able to place orders starting next month.

Adam Pennick, Nissan’s Vice President for Manufacturing in the UK said: “We’re so proud to call the Sunderland plant the home of the Qashqai. Having the number one team behind the number one crossover is a winning formula, and we can’t wait to see how much our customers enjoy the new design and tech.”

The EV36 Zero project will help drive Nissan to a zero-emission future. (Credit: Nissan News UK)

Nissan will also be continuing in its EV36 Zero blueprint business model, which sees the firm combine EV and battery manufacturing with renewables, working towards the goal of zero emissions driving and manufacturing.

The Japanese brand has already confirmed plans to build electric versions of the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf at its Sunderland plant in a bid to have all of its passenger car line-up electric in Europe by 2030.

Pennick added: “These are exciting times for Nissan in Sunderland. We are proud to be delivering new versions of both Qashqai and Juke to our customers while also preparing our plant to go all electric, as part of our ground-breaking EV36 Zero project.”

Further announcements of Nissan’s new electric models will be announced nearer the time.