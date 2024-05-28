Big plans for Nissan’s Sunderland manufacturing plant

Nissan’s Sunderland based factory is undergoing some big leaps in its manufacturing process.

This week sees production of the recently updated Qashqai get underway. Since the third generation model went on sale in 2021, Nissan has sold over 350,000 units in Europe and continues to set the bar with this refresh for 2024.

The car will be available with either a mild-hybrid petrol engine or Nissan’s e-Power electric powertrain. Prices will start at £30,135 for the entry-level Acenta Premium and rise to £38,875 for the top-of-the-line Tekna+. Customers will be able to place orders starting next month.

Adam Pennick, Nissan’s Vice President for Manufacturing in the UK said: “We’re so proud to call the Sunderland plant the home of the Qashqai. Having the number one team behind the number one crossover is a winning formula, and we can’t wait to see how much our customers enjoy the new design and tech.”

The EV36 Zero project will help drive Nissan to a zero-emission future. (Credit: Nissan News UK)

Nissan will also be continuing in its EV36 Zero blueprint business model, which sees the firm combine EV and battery manufacturing with renewables, working towards the goal of zero emissions driving and manufacturing.

The Japanese brand has already confirmed plans to build electric versions of the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf at its Sunderland plant in a bid to have all of its passenger car line-up electric in Europe by 2030.

Pennick added: “These are exciting times for Nissan in Sunderland. We are proud to be delivering new versions of both Qashqai and Juke to our customers while also preparing our plant to go all electric, as part of our ground-breaking EV36 Zero project.”

Further announcements of Nissan’s new electric models will be announced nearer the time.