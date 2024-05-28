Audi celebrates 25 years of the RS4 Avant with new special edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Audi celebrates 25 years of the RS4 Avant with new special edition

By Press Association
The RS4 Avant 25 years edition will come with more power and equipment as standard. (Credit: Audi Press UK)
The RS4 Avant 25 years edition will come with more power and equipment as standard. (Credit: Audi Press UK)

Audi has revealed a special edition version of its RS4 Avant to celebrate the estate car’s 25th anniversary.

The RS4 Avant Edition 25 Years will come with increased power over the standard car with an extra 19bhp meaning that the 2.9-litre TFSI V6 biturbo will produce 463bhp and have a maximum torque figure of 600Nm. The 0-60mph time is 0.4 seconds quicker than it was before at 3.5 seconds and the car has a top speed of 186mph.

Carbon ceramic brakes come as standard. (Credit: Audi Press UK)

The new model comes with RS Sports Suspension Pro, which is a manually adjustable coilover suspension setup which gives a 10mm lower ride height. In addition, customers will be able to lower the ride height by another 10mm to allow for an overall 20mm lower overall stance.

Carbon ceramic brakes come as standard to help improve stopping power through increase in performance as well.

Three exterior paint colours finishes are on offer including an Audi exclusive colour called Imola Yellow. Other colours available are Nardo grey and Mythos black metallic.

Further design cues on the exterior of the 25 Years edition include gloss black window trims, black inlays in the rear taillights and the deletion of the roof rails.

There is also an RS4 edition 25 years lettering engraved in the windows between the C and D pillars as well as the carbon appearance package which features a front spoiler lip, front air intake inserts, side skirts, rear diffuser insert and matt carbon door mirror caps.

The 25 years edition features carbon bucket seats. (Credit: Audi Press UK)

On the inside, there are carbon-backed bucket seats, a Banger and Olufsen 3D sound system, a 360-degree camera and wireless phone charger. There is also black and yellow Alcantara and yellow stitching, too.

Prices will start at £115,880 for the limited RS4 Avant, but you’ll have to be quick as only 50 examples are allocated to reach our shores.