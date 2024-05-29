Updated 911 goes hybrid for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Updated 911 goes hybrid for the first time

By Press Association
The updated 911 gets an exterior and interior refresh as well as hybrid power for the first time. (Credit: Porsche Newsroom)
Porsche has revealed an updated version of its legendary sports car, the 911, which now features hybrid power for the very first time.

There will be two engines in the range, starting with the standard Carrera that features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer engine, producing 389bhp and 450Nm of torque. It can go from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds or 3.7 with the Sports Chrono Pack and has a top speed of 182mph.

The four-wheel-drive Carrera GTS features a 3.6-litre boxer engine that churns out 533bhp and 610Nm of torque. It can also do 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 193mph.

The hybrid powertrain has two electric motors that are coupled to a high-voltage battery. It corresponds in size and weight to a conventional 12-volt starter battery, but can store 1.9kWh of energy and operates at a voltage of 400V. For the best weight saving, Porsche has fitted a lithium-ion battery for the 12V on-board electrical system.

On the exterior, the new 911 focuses on aerodynamics with newly-designed bumpers. GTS models feature five vertically arranged active cooling flaps and there are adaptive front dampers.

There’s also a redesigned light strip at the back and a rear grille with five fins per side, which connects to the rear window to form a graphic unit that fades into the retractable spoiler.

Inside, now features a starter button and 12.6-inch digital display. (Credit: Porsche Newsroom)

Inside, the 911 now features a 12.6-inch curved display as well as a 10.9-inch central driver’s information screen. Further changes include a driving mode switch, a revised driver assistance lever and this is the first 911 to come with a start button.

The suspension has also been revised with rear-axle steering now coming as standard. This enables a tighter turning circle and increased stability at speeds

The new 911 can be ordered now in coupe or cabriolet format with rear-wheel-drive. All models will come as standard with Porsche’s PDK automatic gearbox and GTS and Targa body styles are also available.