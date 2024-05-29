Frank-Steffen Walliser joins Bentley as new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Frank-Steffen Walliser joins Bentley as new CEO

By Press Association
Walliser was at Porsche since 1995. (Credit: Bentley Media)
Walliser was at Porsche since 1995. (Credit: Bentley Media)

British car maker Bentley has appointed Porsche’s Frank-Steffan Walliser as its new CEO and chairman from July this year.

Walliser joined Porsche in 1995 after studying mechanical engineering with a focus on internal combustion engines and technology management. He had been loyal to the German car maker for nearly three decades but now he has decided to move on.

Back in 2010, he was the project leader and responsible for development of the future-oriented 918 Sypder supercar. He made a name for himself as head of motorsport before taking over management of the 911 and 718 production lines at the beginning of 2019. Since 2022, he has been in charge of vehicle development.

Bentley’s new V8 replaces the old W12 unit. (Credit: Bentley Media)

His move to Bentley comes after the car manufacturer showed ambitious plans with its vehicle production and future goals, having just ditched its legendary W12 engine in favour of a smaller and cleaner turbocharged V8. The brand is also aiming to become an electric-only vehicle maker by 2030.

Walliser said: “I am approaching this job with great respect and looking forward to having a team in Crewe that has shown impressive performance over the last few years. The continuing transformation of the automotive industry will be a major task for Bentley as well, a task that I am happy to take on with the team. I am convinced Bentley will continue to set standards in the luxury segment in the future.”

Gernot Dollner, Audi CEO said: “With his distinct technological expertise and experience in the luxury segment, Walliser will successfully lead Bentley into the electrified future.”

Walliser will take up his new post on July 1.