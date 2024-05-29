BMW 3 Series update says yes to more tech and no to diesel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW 3 Series update says yes to more tech and no to diesel

By Press Association
The 3 Series is one of BMW’s most successful models. (Credit: BMW Press)
BMW has updated one of its most successful models – the 3 Series.

The Audi A4 competitor receives new mechanical and interior features to keep it at the top of the compact executive market.

Not a lot has changed with the exterior with the exception of some new paint finishes and alloy wheel designs, however there are more tweaks to the interior with the addition of BMW’s latest 8.5-inch curved display. New steering wheel designs, trim elements and interior lighting complete the changes.

Inside, features BMW’s latest 8.5-inch curved infotainment display. (Credit: BMW Press)

There are just three petrol engines now on offer with BMW deciding to ditch diesel power for the UK market with this round of updates.

The entry-level 320i produces 186bhp and 300Nm of torque, while the top-of-the-line M340i xDrive produces 379bhp from its six-cylinder engine. It also comes with mild-hybrid technology with a 48V starter generator which gives an extra 11bhp.

The improved plug-in-hybrid 330e comes with a four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor to give a combined 296bhp. A 19.5kWh battery on board boosts its efficiency and gives an electric driving range of 53 to 63 miles for the saloon and 54 to 61 miles for the Touring estate version.

AC charging enables up to 11kW, allowing the plug-in-hybrid to be fully charged in two hours and fifthteen minutes.

The new 3 Series also has the option of M Sport Parts, which allows customers to customise their car to give it a sportier look without having to spend extra on an M Sport model.

UK deliveries begin in the summer with prices starting at £39,045 for the standard 320i and rising to £59,645 for the M340i xDrive Touring.