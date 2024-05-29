Ford Tourneo Custom scores three stars in latest Euro NCAP crash tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ford Tourneo Custom scores three stars in latest Euro NCAP crash tests

By Press Association

The latest Euro NCAP results have been released with some surprising outcomes from the latest models tested.

The likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Tourneo Custom were both put through their paces, as well as two offerings from new Chinese brand Zeekr.

One of the best-selling SUVs, the Tiguan achieved a five star rating thanks to its automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane-keeping assistance and system that monitors driver fatigue – all of which come as standard.

The second MPV was the new electric Maxus Mifa 7, which also secured a maximum five star rating. The model has a claimed range of 297 miles on a single charge and is available to order this summer in the UK.

For Zeekr, the tests represented a major milestone ahead of an expected arrival in the UK in either 2025 or 2026. Up first was the 001, the brand’s large executive hatchback, followed by the X – a compact SUV.

(Zeekr)

Both the 001 and X achieved top scores of five stars in the crash tests and were also awarded Green NCAP ratings of 96 and 95 per cent respectively – the highest scores of any cars in the assessments – for their eco credentials.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Ford Tourneo Custom scored a low three star rating due to its lack of standard safety equipment, with the vehicle achieving a possible four star rating if the optional safety pack is fitted.

Dr. Michiel Van Rantingen, secretary general Euro NCAP said: “We believe Ford will feel disappointed by this result, particularly given their recent efforts and commitment in improving the safety of its commercial van line-up – the Ford Transit Custom achieved our highest van rating of Platinum. The Tourneo Custom is highly equipped with active safety technologies, yet it is slightly let down by this performance.”

The new Renault Scenic E-Tech received a five star safety rating, bringing it in line with its smaller sibling the Megane E-Tech.