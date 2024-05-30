Entry-level EV in the works from Volkswagen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entry-level EV in the works from Volkswagen

By Press Association
The new budget city car could be called the ID.1. (Credit: Volkswagen Newsroom)
The new budget city car could be called the ID.1. (Credit: Volkswagen Newsroom)

Volkswagen has previewed what is said to be an entry-level EV that will rival vehicles such as the Dacia Spring.

The new city car is expected to cost the equivalent of £17,000 when the full production model is revealed in 2027, and could be called ‘ID.1’.

It will be aimed at the lower end of the electric car segment – a key battleground for European carmakers as they try to stop the threat posed by low-cost Chinese brands. The new budget city car will rival other value-for-money offerings such as the Dacia Spring and Citroen’s e-C3.

The car is expected to use the Group’s MEB-entry platform and have a range of around 200 miles on a full charge.

Thomas Schafer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand and head of Brand Group Core said: “The future is electric. In order for electromobility to become widespread, attractive vehicles are needed, especially in the entry-level segment. Our brand promise is: electromobility for all. This promise is now being fulfilled in the Brand Group Core. Despite the attractive price, our vehicles will set standards in the entry-level segment in terms of technology, design, quality and customer experience.”

The forthcoming budget city is part of a wider plan to introduce a range of more cost efficient electric cars from the Volkswagen Group. It will see the German carmaker launch a number of new EVs under its Volkswagen, Cupra and Skoda brands.

It will comprise two small SUVs – one from Volkswagen and the other from Skoda, the latter has already been previewed by the Epiq concept car – and two hatchbacks – one from Volkswagen and the other from Cupra; the Cupra version has already been confirmed and will be called Raval. The four new EVs will be built in Spain from 2027 onwards.

Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group said: “Generations of people associate the strong brands of Volkswagen Group with their first car – and with affordable mobility. As a group with strong brands, we continue to assume this social responsibility to this day. That’s why I’m pleased that we’re launching a future-oriented project. It’s about entry-level electric mobility from Europe to Europe.”