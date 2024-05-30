New Citroen C3 will start at under £18,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

New Citroen C3 will start at under £18,000

By Press Association
The new C3 will be one of the most affordable new cars in the UK. (Credit: Stellantis Media- William Crozes @ Continental Productions)
Citroen has revealed prices and specifications for its eagerly anticipated C3 and electric e-C3 models.

The French firm will offer just one trim level for the petrol C3 model in the UK, whereas with the electric version there will be two models on offer.

The petrol comes in Plus guise and will start at £17,790. It comes with a 10-inch central touchscreen display, voice recognition and cruise control with speed limiter. The electric version in Plus trim starts at £21,990.

There will be two trim levels on offer. (Credit: Stellantis Media – William Crozes @ Continental Productions)

Step up to the top-of-the-line Max trim, which is only available in electric form, and it costs from £23,690. It boasts a rear parking camera, automatic air conditioning, LED rear lights, dark tinted windows and a heated steering wheel and front seats.

A hybrid version of the C3 will join the line-up by the end of the year, but for now, the standard C3 will come with a 1.2-litre Puretech petrol engine that produces 98bhp and will have a six-speed manual transmission along with start-stop technology.

The electric version has a claimed range of 199 miles. (Credit: Stellantis Media – William Crozes @ Continental Productions)

The electric e-C3 comes with a 44kWh battery pack and a 111bhp electric motor that gives it a top speed of 84mph and a 0-60 time of 10.8 seconds. The claimed electric range is 199 miles on a single charge.

Order books open for the new e-C3 in July and September for the standard C3, with deliveries expected to commence at the end of the year.