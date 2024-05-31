Jeep reveals Wagoneer S – its first global electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Jeep reveals Wagoneer S – its first global electric SUV

By Press Association
The Wagoneer S will have 608bhp and four-wheel-drive. (Credit: Stellantis Media)
The Wagoneer S will have 608bhp and four-wheel-drive. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

Jeep has taken the covers off its new electric SUV the – Wagoneer S.

Powering it is a 100kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of 300 miles, and it can be charged up from a DC fast charger from five per cent to 80 per cent in 28 minutes. Its twin electric motors produce 608bhp allowing the Wagoneer S to cover 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds.

Antonio Filosa, Jeep Brand CEO said: “The launch of the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S marks a new chapter in the storied history of the Jeep brand. Building upon nearly a century of innovation and design, the first global BEV will introduce a whole new generation of owners to an experience that is distinctly Jeep and 100 per cent electric in every way.”

Underneath the skin, the SUV uses Stellantis’ STLA Large Platform with Jeep engineers tweaking it to allow them to adjust the length, width, suspension and powertrain to deliver better acceleration and torque.

The Wagoneer S comes as standard with four-wheel-drive and has five driving modes including Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand.

On the outside there is a new take on the classic Jeep seven-slot grille – it’s enclosed to give better airflow over the front of the car and it can also illuminate. The sloping roof line has also been designed to aid drag efficiency, while a clever rear wing has a floating effect to help air flow down the back of the car. Jeep calls the Wagoneer S its most aerodynamic model to date.

Inside, there is a digital cockpit and what Jeep is calling a ‘Cross-Car Wing Sculpture’, which is a display which runs the entire width of the front instrument panel.. There is also a more conventional 12.3-inch central display and a twin-spoke flat bottom steering wheel.

Prices have not yet been announced nor has Jeep given a release date for UK sales, but it’s likely to arrive in 2026. The new SUV will be hitting its home market, the US, in the second half of this year.