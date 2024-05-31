Teslas are the cleanest cars on the road, literally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teslas are the cleanest cars on the road, literally

By Press Association
22 per cent of people in the UK wash their car once a month. (Credit: Tesla)
Recent research has found that Tesla drivers wash their cars more than most, according to Motoring Experts at Scrap Car Comparison.

Using their Clean Car Calculator, 1,000 motorists were surveyed and they found that 22 per cent wash their cars once a month.

Tesla owners on average wash the exterior of their car 130 times a year, followed jointly by Honda and BMW at 52 times a year. On the flip side, the cars that are cleaned the least are Fords, Vauxhalls, Nissans, Volkswagens, Kias and Hyundais all scoring 12 times a year.

The research also asked motorists on their preferred method of cleaning a vehicle, and revealed that 37 per cent prefer to carry out an extensive clean on their cars by hand. A further 27 per cent visit a hand car wash, while one in five use automatic car washers.

Tesla Model 3
The research found that Teslas are washed on average 150 times a year. (Credit: PA Media – Tesla)

David Kottaun, Operations Manager at Scrap Car Comparison said: “Washing your car regularly can seem like an unnecessary chore, but it’s much better to give your car quick washes fairly frequently, than leave yourself faced with a horrendously grubby motor to wash months down the line.”

He went onto say: “In most cases, we won’t have our cars for their entire lives, so putting in a little bit of work will not only help you be proud of your vehicle, but also increases the chance of getting a better resale price and minimise any value lost. It’s easy to think that skipping  wash will have no ill-effects, but the reality is that one skipped wash too many could lead to many more costly problems in the long run.”