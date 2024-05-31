The new GTI Clubsport arrives for Golf’s 50th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The new GTI Clubsport arrives for Golf’s 50th birthday

By Press Association
The new GTI Clubsport will be one of the most powerful front-wheel-drive hot hatches on sale. (Credit: Volkswagen Newsroom)
Volkswagen has revealed the latest addition to its Golf line-up – the new GTI Clubsport.

The German hatchback turns 50 years old this year and as part of the celebrations VW has added this high performance version, which is destined to be a hit with enthusiasts.

(Volkswagen Newsroom)

The GTI Clubsport packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that pumps out 295bhp and 400Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful front-wheel-drive cars on the market just behind the Honda Civic Type R.

There is also a locking front differential and it has an electronically limited top speed of 155mph, or 166mph if you spec the car with the optional Race Package, while 0-60mph is dealt with in 5.4 seconds.

Camouflage versions of the car were revealed at the Nurburgring last week, as the car spent most of its development on the Nordschleife.

On the exterior, the Clubsport gets updated LED headlights, an illuminated VW logo, a large roof spoiler and redesigned LED tail lights. Additionally, the 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels are also new – forged alloy wheels are available as an option. Customers can also at an extra cost spec the Clubsport with adaptive chassis control for the best optimum experience.

(Volkswagen Newsroom)

Inside, the GTI Clubsport features an infotainment system with ChatGPT and voice assistance, while the leather sports steering wheel features VW’s return to physical buttons.

The model will be available to order in the UK later this year, and although prices have not been revealed, it’s expected to cost around the £40,000 mark.