Geneva Motor Show cancelled for the foreseeable future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Geneva Motor Show cancelled for the foreseeable future

By Press Association
Geneva international motor show unlikely to make a return. (Credit: Geneva motor show media centre)
Geneva international motor show unlikely to make a return. (Credit: Geneva motor show media centre)

The Geneva motor show has been cancelled for 2025 with organisers ruling out its return in future years.

Making the announcement, the board of the Comite Permanent du Salon International de l’Automobile Foundation said there are currently too many “uncertainties” in the automotive industry.

It believes the Swiss event cannot compete with rival shows in Paris and Munich which, it says, are more supported by car manufacturers. As a result, it has cancelled next year’s event and has concluded that “market conditions in Europe are not conducive to the success of future editions”.

Alexandre de Senarclens, President of the Comite Permanent du Salon International de l’Automobile Foundation said: “This extremely regrettable decision should not detract from the efforts and determination with which we have tried to regain our success.”

(Geneva motor show media centre)

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) had its first showcase in 1905, and up until 2019, had been one of the most important and influential events in the motoring diary. At its peak, it covered over 120,000 square metres and had 120 exhibitors, alongside 10,000 international journalists, followed by 600,000 visitors over 11 days.

In 2023, it was decided that the Geneva motor show would be held in Qatar in October last year, which saw 1,100 journalists and 180,000 visitors attend the event. The next Qatar show will take place in November 2025.

Sandro Mesquita, GIMS CEO said: “It’s satisfying to realise that motor shows continue to appeal to brands in different parts of the world, and that the Geneva International Motor Show has reinforced its appeal in the Middle East.”